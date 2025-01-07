Local journalism tax credit application window opens

**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

The news organization must also meet certain requirements that vary depending on what type of media it produces – television broadcast, radio, print or web.

If an outlet needs help applying for the tax credit or has questions, the Illinois Press Foundation and other journalist trade groups have organized informational webinars that will include legal and accounting experts.

Jeff Rogers, executive director of the IPF and founding editor at Capitol News Illinois, said in an email that the first webinar will be Tuesday, Jan. 7. For more information, contact Rogers at jrogers@capitolnewsillinois.com.

Rogers said training will be available to members of the Illinois Press Association, Illinois Broadcasters Association, nonprofit news organizations, digital media, hyperlocal neighborhood news outlets and more.





