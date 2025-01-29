The Livingston County Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC) is currently conducting a community survey as part of their strategic plan.

The ROSC is a coordinated network of community based support groups that build on the strengths of individuals, families, and the community to achieve improved health and quality of life for those living with or recovering from a substance use disorder.

The survey is for any person, youth or adult, who lives and works in Livingston County and helps us learn about the current needs of our community to make impactful changes.

Attached is their survey flyer and the link to the survey, along with links to their social media page, to learn more about what we do.