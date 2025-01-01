***PRESS RELEASE***

January 1, 2025

On January 1, 2025, at 4:05 am, the Kankakee Police Department was notified of a mass shooting in the 1800 block of East Piersen Parkway in Kankakee. The Kankakee Fire Department transported multiple victims from the scene to area hospitals. Two victims have since succumbed to their injuries.

The first victim is Quaysean T Isom, age 22, of Kankakee, Illinois, who was pronounced dead at 4:41am in the Emergency Department at Ascension St Mary’s Hospital.

The second victim is Trevontae Ellis, age 20, of Pembroke Township, Illinois, who was pronounced dead at 05:35 in the Emergency Department at Riverside Medical Center.

Autopsies on both individuals will be performed on January 1, 2025. The incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Kankakee Police Department.