ILLINOIS STATE POLICE RELEASES VIDEO FOR OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN WILL COUNTY

ROMEOVILLE – On May 10, 2022, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon, Will County Sheriff’s Office deputies and SWAT responded to a man with a gun holding hostages at Fifth Third Bank at a 275 S. Weber Rd., Romeoville, IL. The suspect, identified as 65-year-old George Walker from Crest Hill, IL released the hostages after 30 minutes, but remained barricaded in the bank. As Walker was preparing to exit the bank, he was fatally shot.

Pursuant to the Illinois Police and Community Relations Improvement Act, the Will County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police investigate the officer involved shooting. In July 2022, ISP submitted the case to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine what, if any, charges were appropriate, or whether a special grand jury would be convened to determine charges. ISP investigations are factual, objective compilations of evidence, and the nature of any potential charges rests solely with the State’s Attorney’s Office or special grand jury. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office requested a special grand jury be convened. Today, the special grand jury returned a “No Bill” on the case.

In accordance with ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, video of the event is being made available to the public and can be found by clicking

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHmTBZWL558

The Will County Chief Judge authorized the release of additional court documents, which can be found on the ISP Illinois State Police Officer-Involved Investigations Dashboard.