ILLINOIS STATE POLICE LEADS HUMAN TRAFFICKING DEMAND SUPPRESSION OPERATION IN BLOOMINGTON

January 11, 2025

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau arrested six individuals during a two-day human trafficking demand suppression operation in the Bloomington area of McLean County on January 8 – 9, 2025. The operation focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts. ​ ​

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

Nathan J. Hansen (45) of Bloomington, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3 Felony), Indecent Solicitation a Child/Internet (Class 4 Felony), Indecent Solicitation/Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 3 Felony), Solicitation to Meet a Child 5 Years + Older (Class 4 Felony), Grooming (Class 4 Felony), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony)

David B. Teran (25) of Bloomington, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3 Felony), Indecent Solicitation a Child/Internet (Class 4 Felony), Indecent Solicitation/Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 3 Felony), Solicitation to Meet a Child 5 Years + Older (Class 4 Felony), and Grooming (Class 4 Felony)

Steve Adma (21) of Galesburg, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3 Felony), Indecent Solicitation a Child/Internet (Class 4 Felony), Indecent Solicitation/Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 3 Felony), Solicitation to Meet a Child 5 Years + Older (Class 4 Felony), and Grooming (Class 4 Felony)

Khalid M. Farah (21) of Arlington Heights, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3 Felony), Indecent Solicitation a Child/Internet (Class 4 Felony), Indecent Solicitation/Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 3 Felony), Solicitation to Meet a Child 5 Years + Older (Class 4 Felony), and Grooming (Class 4 Felony)

Larry M. Miller (60) of Tolono, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3 Felony), Indecent Solicitation a Child/Internet (Class 4 Felony), Indecent Solicitation/Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 3 Felony), Solicitation to Meet a Child 5 Years + Older (Class 4 Felony), and Grooming (Class 4 Felony)

Michael A. Morris (33) of Forest City, IL – 2 counts of Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3 Felony), 2 counts of Indecent Solicitation a Child/Internet (Class 4 Felony), 2 counts of Indecent Solicitation/Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 3 Felony), 2 counts of Solicitation to Meet a Child 5 years + Older (Class 4 Felony), and 2 counts of Grooming (Class 4 Felony).

This operation was part of a multifaceted approach by ISP aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois. ISP special agents, officers from Troops 3 and 5, ISP SWAT, Task Force 6, ISP Analysts, Vermillion Metropolitan Enforcement Group, East Central Illinois Drug Task Force, North Central Narcotics Task Force, and Intelligence Support Unit, partnered with the Bloomington Police Department, and Department of Child and Family Services for the operation. The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation. ​ ​

Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud, or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts, labor, or services against their will. ​ ISP continues its multifaceted approach toward protecting those most vulnerable with its ongoing statewide human trafficking enforcement operations. ​ The signs of human trafficking can be subtle; to learn more, please visit Recognizing the Signs | National Human Trafficking Hotline.

If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733. ​ For more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. ​ You can also email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov. ​

Steve Adma (M/21)

Khalid M. Farah (M/21) ​ ​ ​

Nathan J. Hansen (M/45)

Larry M. Miller (M/60)

Michael A. Morris (M/33)

David B. Teran (M/25)

The charges are not evidence against the defendants, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.