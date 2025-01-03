ILLINOIS STATE POLICE HONORS TROOPER CLAY M. CARNS

January 3, 2025

ORLAND PARK – Today, the Illinois State Police (ISP) joined Trooper Clay M. Carns’ family and friends, along with officers from law enforcement agencies across the country, to honor and pay respects to Trooper Carns, who was killed in the line of duty on December 23, 2024. ​ Trooper Carns was laid to rest today.

“Today, and every day going forward, we honor Illinois State Police Trooper Clay Carns for his sacrifice, and the sacrifice made by his family,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. ​ “While ISP is hurting as we lay to rest the second trooper killed on Illinois highways in just three months, we will not falter. ​ To honor Trooper Carns means to preserve and uphold that which he stood for – Integrity, Service, and Pride. ​ Trooper Carns will remain in our hearts and in our sacred work of protecting public safety and pursuing justice.”

Trooper Carns entered the ISP Academy on November 10, 2013 as part of Cadet Class 123, and graduated on May 2, 2014. ​ In 2022, Trooper Carns received the Violent Crime Expressway Ribbon for his work in helping combat gun violence and interstate shootings. ​ He was assigned to Troop 3. ​ Trooper Carns was a passionate public servant who will be remembered for his unparalleled dedication to his city, community, and state. ​

Around 9:42 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024, Trooper Carns observed debris in a lane on southbound I-55 just north of Blodgett Road near Channahon. ​ He turned on his emergency lights and pulled over to the right shoulder. ​ Trooper Carns exited his vehicle and was removing debris from the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by John Fleet. ​ Trooper Carns was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, where at approximately 10:45 p.m., he succumbed to his injuries. ​

Trooper Carns was 35 years old and served 11 years as an officer with ISP. ​ He is survived by his wife Meghan, children Gray and Ally, parents Patti and Danny Carns, and siblings Chad Carns, Erica (Carns) Raciak, and Elyssa Carns.

On December 24, 2024, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a Scott’s Law charge (Class 4 Felony) against Fleet. ​ ISP also issued Fleet multiple Illinois Vehicle Code citations.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trooper Clay Carns Memorial fund:

The ​ charge(s) is/are not evidence against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.