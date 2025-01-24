BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – January 22, 2024 – The Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) is proud to announce that Illinois farmers have set a new soybean production record.

According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Illinois farmers produced 688 million bushels of soybeans in 2024, surpassing the state’s previous record of 666.75 million bushels, set in 2018.

This achievement is driven by a combination of exceptional yields and record harvested acreage. The statewide average yield reached 64 bushels per acre, a slight increase from the 2023 average of 63 bushels per acre. Additionally, Illinois farmers harvested 10.75 million acres of soybeans in 2024, up from 10.3 million acres the year before.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

“We are proud to once again be the No. 1 soybean-producing state in the U.S., and this year’s record-breaking harvest reflects the dedication of Illinois’ high-quality soybean farmers. Despite facing the challenges of low prices and unfavorable weather conditions, Illinois farmers have risen to the occasion,” said ISA Chairman Ron Kindred. “Checkoff investments in research and production have equipped farmers with the tools to unlock soybean yield potential, while the policy work by Illinois Soybean Growers has provided the framework for the success we enjoy here in Illinois. Together, we continue to set the standard for soybean production.”

The record-breaking production reinforces Illinois’ standing as a leader in soybean farming, with the state consistently ranked among the top producers in the nation. Soybeans play a crucial role in Illinois’ agricultural economy, serving as a key export commodity and a driver of innovation in the industry.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

“The 2024 soybean harvest is a huge accomplishment for Illinois farmers and a reflection of their hard work and commitment to excellence,” said Bryan Severs, ISA Soybean Production Committee Chairman. “Illinois continues to lead the way in soybean farming, setting the bar higher year after year.”

For more information about Illinois soybean production or the Illinois Soybean Association’s efforts to support farmers, visit www.ilsoy.org.