Heritage Corridor Festivals Hosts Its Inaugural Hospitality Happy Hour

Sheridan, IL-Heritage Corridor Festivals, a nonprofit (501C3), proudly hosted its first-ever Hospitality Happy Hour for Holiday Inn Club Vacations Fox River Resort in Sheridan, Illinois.

Heritage Corridor Festivals’ Hospitality Happy Hour is a way to recognize and celebrate the hard work of local hospitality professionals who help make the area a welcoming and enjoyable destination for visitors. The event brings people together to build connections, show appreciation, and support the important role the hospitality industry plays in boosting tourism and strengthening the local economy.

The event, held on Friday afternoon, brought together dozens of stakeholders to celebrate and recognize the exceptional contributions of the managers and staff at the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Fox River Resort. Their efforts have been instrumental in promoting tourism and enhancing the visitor experience with the I&M Canal National Heritage Corridor.

Hospitality Happy Hour is sponsored by Edward Jones, Heritage Corridor Destinations and Enjoy Illinois.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Fox River Resort

Nestled in the picturesque hills near Starved Rock State Park, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Fox River Resort offers a tranquil getaway for families and travelers alike. The resort features a wide array of amenities, including an indoor water park and spacious accommodations that can comfortably host up to six guests, making it a premier destination for both relaxation and adventure.

About Heritage Corridor Festivals

Heritage Corridor Festivals, Inc. (501c3) supports the Heritage Corridor Destinations by collecting funds for public education, training, events, and tourism promotion. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life and economic strength of I&M Canal National Heritage Corridor communities through impactful programs and opportunities.