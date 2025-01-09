Heritage Corridor Destinations Unveils New Headquarters with Open House Celebration

(Joliet, Illinois) – Heritage Corridor Destinations proudly celebrated a significant milestone with an open house event on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, marking its relocation to a spacious new office at 701 Essington Road, Suite 100, Joliet, Illinois. The event, held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, brought together community leaders, business partners, and stakeholders to explore the organization’s enhanced headquarters and hear about its ambitious plans for the region.

The move to the new location reflects the organization’s growth and its commitment to promoting tourism and economic development in the Heritage Corridor. The larger, state-of-the-art office space is designed to accommodate Heritage Corridor Destinations’ expanding team and foster greater collaboration with regional partners, supporting its mission to highlight the area’s unique attractions and destinations.



“This new office symbolizes a new chapter for Heritage Corridor Destinations,” said Robert Navarro, President/CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations. “We are thrilled to have a space that not only meets our growing needs but also allows us to better serve our partners and community. Together, we can shine a spotlight on the vibrant and diverse experiences that make the Heritage Corridor a must-visit destination.”

Guests at the open house enjoyed refreshments, guided tours of the new facility, and a firsthand look at the organization’s ongoing initiatives. The event also offered insights into Heritage Corridor Destinations’ future plans, including innovative strategies to enhance local tourism experiences and further bolster the regional economy.







As Heritage Corridor Destinations continues to evolve, the organization remains dedicated to its mission of enriching the visitor experience and fostering sustainable growth throughout the region.

Heritage Corridor is a destination of six Illinois counties (Will, Grundy, Livingston, LaSalle, Bureau, and Putnam) southwest of Chicago including the first hundred miles of Route 66, I&M Canal towns and Starved Rock Country. Experience heritage with a modern twist in dining, culture, vintage shopping and outdoor activities for visitors to explore whether it be a day trip or weekend visit. Cruise through the first hundred miles of Route 66 where a visitor can enjoy more than a taste of the Mother Road and midcentury Americana style. Stroll through the I&M Canal towns and experience the amenities of this cultural, natural, and economic resource with a combination of industrial grit and up-cycled architecture that leaves a visitor inspired about the past and future. Starved Rock Country, one of the Midwest’s original vacation destinations, invites visitors to unplug and experience the charm and beauty of the area waterfalls, canyons and the Illinois River valley. Visiting the Heritage Corridor is time well spent; the essence of midwestern hospitality, outdoor rejuvenation, and vintage flair with a modern twist.







