Heartland Community College adds new certificate program for EV Charging Technician

NORMAL, IL, Jan. 21, 2025 – Heartland Community College is adding a new program related to Electric Vehicle technology.

Heartland Community College’s Board of Trustees has approved a new Energy Systems/Charging Infrastructure Technician Microcertificate program.

This microcertificate is designed to meet the growing need for electric vehicle charging stations in the State of Illinois, especially Central Illinois’ I-74/I-55 corridor, and to support the goal stated by Governor JB Pritzker to have one million EVs on Illinois roads by 2030.







The program will provide students with the specialized skills and knowledge needed to install, maintain, and repair Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment/Systems (EVSE).

Focusing on the fundamentals of energy storage systems, electrical wiring, and power distribution, students will gain hands-on experience with the latest EVSE technologies. The program covers safety protocols, troubleshooting, and the installation of both residential and commercial charging infrastructure. Students will be prepared for entry-level roles in the rapidly growing field of electric vehicle infrastructure, with opportunities to work for utility companies, EVSE manufacturers, or as independent contractors.

Students can take the seven-credit hour program independently, or as part of the larger Energy Systems Technology certificate which can advance towards and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in Industrial Technology.







