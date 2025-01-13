Jan 13

Tiger Volleyball is off to a great start this season. The 7th grade Tigers are 1-2 with a game one win against Odell last week. They fell to ICS the next night but showed great improvement as the night went on.

The 8th grade Tigers have started their season with a 4-0 record beginning with a game one win against Odell last week. This past Saturday, they competed in the ICS Start Up the Season Tournament. The Tigers went 3-0 on the day defeating Morris #54 and the Joliet Gompers both in two sets. They found themselves in the championship match against Pontiac St. Mary’s where they won in three sets and brought home first place! Congratulations ladies! Looking forward to another great week of competition.