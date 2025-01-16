GSWB faced Saratoga in the IVC Championship. The Tigers battled to stay within 5 at the half however a tough 3rd quarter pushed the Haws to a 32-20 lead. The Tigers would battle tough in the 4th to close the lead to under 10 but just couldn’t find the offense needed. Brody Grimes finished with a double-double 10 points and 14 rebounds, Ryan Male 9 points, David Allen 6, Mason Jordan and Noah Nelson 2 each. Jordan also added 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Tigers faced Seneca in the semi-finals. The Tigers would take a 23-16 lead into the half. However, the Raiders would battle back to tie the game with just 3 minutes to go. Tough defense late in the game and a basket from Ryan Male would put the Tigers ahead 32-30. The Raiders would then answer with a basket of their own. A put-back from Brody Grimes and a free throw from Fallon Sten would push the Tigers to a 35-32 win over Seneca. Grimes would finish with 13 points, Ryan Male and Ty Tjelle 8 points each, Mason Jordan 3, Gavin Burger 2, Stein 1. Grimes also added 7 rebounds and 6 blocks, Male and Burger each had 7 rebounds.

The 7th Grade GSWB Tigers lost in the semi-final round to MVK 21-30. Kash Olsen had 7 points, Jaxon Pluger had 6, Kash Kerner 4, Tyler Futia and Talon Mack each with two. Kerner added 8 rebounds.

Our 5th / 6th Grade Tigers lost to St. Mary’s in the Saunemin Tournament 49-11. Cal Christensen scored 5 points followed by Peyton Welsh with 4 points and Nick wells with 2 Points.

Jan 11

The 5th/6th Tigers played in the Saunemin Tournament and won against Ridgeview 36-15. Breyton Vaughn led the team with 10 points followed by Peyton Welsh with 9 points, Nick Wells with 8 points, Cal Christensen with 7 points and Dominick Hendrickson with 2 points.

Jayden Grossich, Carter McNelis and Jace Mack did an amazing job on defense creating turnovers and grabbing rebounds as well as creating opportunities for the team. The Tigers play Wednesday in the next game in the tournament.

Dec 19

5/6th grade Tigers lost to Coal City tonight in the first game 40-15. Our leading scorer Cal Christensen had 8 points followed by Brayton Vaughn with 5 points and Nick Wells with 2 points.

Tigers lost our second game 19-17. It was a close game throughout. Cal Christensen Scored all 17 points. Tyler Harlan, Jace Mack and Carter McNelis played very well on defense in both games forcing many turnovers, steals and blocks.

Dec 18

GSWB 7h Graders lost to Saunemin 24-17. Jaxson Pluger had 6 points, Chase Chandler 4, Tyler Futia 3, Talon Mack and Kash Olsen each had 2. Mack also had 10 rebounds.

GSWB 8th Grade defeated Saunemin 59-46. Mason Jordan had 22 points, Ryan Male 12, Brody Grimes 8, David Allen and Ty Tjelle 5, Fallon Stein 3, Gavin Berger and Noah Nelson 2. Male also added 8 rebounds, Jordan 7 steals and 5 assists and Tjelle added 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Dec 17

7th Grade Boys lost to Seneca 28-38. Kash Kerner had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kash Olsen had 7 points, Talon Mack 5 points, Jaxon Pluger 4 points and Tyler Futia 2 points.

The 8th grade also lost a tough battle to Seneca 28-38. Mason Jordan had 10 points, Brody Grimes 6 points, Ryan Male 5, David Allen 4 and Ty Tjelle 1. Grimes had 10 rebounds.

Dec 16

The Tigers traveled to Wilmington and were able to bring home 2 wins. The 7th grade defeated Wilmington 50-19. Kash Kerner led all scorers with 16, Jaxon Pluger had 12, Kash Olsen 8, Talon Mack 8, Harley Kral 4, Chase Chandler 2. Kerner also added 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Olson and Pluger each had 5 steals.

The 8th Grade final score was 39-18. Mason Jordan had 21 points, Ryan Male 7, Brody Grimes 4, David Allen 3, Fallon Stein and Parker Thompson 2. Male had 11 rebounds and Stein added 5 steals.

The 6th Grade Tigers lost their first game against Reed Custer 33-12. Cal led the team with 6 points followed by Nick with 3, Brayton with 2 and Dominick with 1. The Tigers won the second game against the Reed Custer B team 15-13. Cal led the team with 7 points. Followed by Brayton and Nick with 3 points each and Dominick with 2 points.

Dec 12

The 7th Grade Boys finished strong but fell short of a win over Dwight with 32-34 loss. Kash Olsen had 14 points, Tyler Futia, Kash Kerner, Jaxon Pluger all had 4 points, Chase Chandler and Talon Mack each added a bucket. Kerner and Olsen each had 12 rebounds.

In the 8th Grade matchup, GSWB jumped out to an early lead and controlled the entire game defeating Dwight 34-22. Mason Jordan had 11 points, Ryan Male 11, Brody Grimes 7, Fallon Stein 5. Grimes had 15 rebounds and Jordan 6 steals.

Our Tigers lost to Dwight our first game 44-15. Nick had 8 points followed by Cal with 4 and Brayton with 3. Tigers beat Dwight the second game 22-20. Cal had 11 points followed by Brayton with 6 points and Nick with 5 points.

Dec 10

GSWB 7th grade improved their record to 11-2 with a 39-19 win over Saratoga. Kash Olsen had 17 points, Jaxon Pluber 11, Kash Kerner 6, Talon Mack 4, Chase Chandler 1. Kerner also added 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

The 8th Grade Tigers battled Saratoga to the wire but fell short 48-53. Mason Jordan had 23 points, Ryan Male 12, Brody Girmes 6, David Allen 5 and Gavin Burger 2. Male also added 10 rebounds and Jordan 6 assists.

Dec 7

7th Grade GSWB lost a tough battle to Cornelle in the first round of the tournament 38-41. Kash Olsen had 17 points and 5 blocks, Jaxon Pluger 8 points, Kash Kerner 5 points and 11 rebounds, Chase Chandler 4 points, Talon Mack 4 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers would battle back on Saturday to earn a 3rd place finish in the tournament. The first matchup would be against Marseilles. The Tigers finished with a 33-17 win. Kash Olsen had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Jaxon Pluger 6 points, Kash Kerner and Chase Chandler with 4 points, Talon Mack and Harrison DeYoung each with 2 points.

The second matchup was against Milton Pope. The Tiger were able to finish with a 48-34 win. Kash Olsen 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jaxon Pluger 10 points and 5 assists, Kash Kerner 9 points, 10 rebounds. Also scoring were Talon Mack 4, Tyler Futia 3 and Chase Chandler 2.

In the 3rd Place game the Tigers faced Ransom. The Tigers jumped out to quick lead and would finish the game on the same pace 53-32. Kash Olsen 21 points, Kash Kerner 18 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists, Talon Mack 8 points 12 rebounds, Jaxon Pluger 6 points.

The GSWB Tigers 5th/6th grade basketball teamwon both games on Saturday 12/7 at the Tri-Play MVK Tournament. They won the first game against MVK with a score of 33-6. Leading scorers were Peyton with 14 points and Nick with 7 points. Followed by other players Cal and Dominick with 4 points and Carter with 2.

In the second game they beat Nettle Creek 29-18. Leading scorer was Cal with 17 Points. Followed by other players Nick with 6 points, Peyton with 4 points and Brayton with 2.

Also mentioned should be Jace, Tyler, Jaiden and Carter who played very well in defense with multiple blocks assists and forced turnovers. They are key players on Defense in our victory.

Dec 5

5/6th grade basketball lost to Ransom St. Michael’s 48-16. Peyton had 10 points followed by Cal with 5 points and Brayton with 1 point.

Dec 4

8th Grade Tigers were able to defeat ICS 49-47 in a game that came down to the wire. The Tigers jumped out to a 17-13 first quarter advantage. However, foul trouble would find the Tigers down 33-43 at the end of the 3rd. The fourth quater would be all Tigers as they stepped it up on defense and held ICS Scoreless for just over 6 minutes. With two minutes to go in the game the Tigers would tie it the game at 43 after a Mason Jordan steal and layup. A Brody Grimes put back would give the TIgers their first lead since the first quarter 45-43. ICS would answer and tie it at 45. After a couple of defensive deflections by Grimes and Ty Tjelle the Tigers would get the ball back. An assist from Fallon Stein to Ryan Male would lead to a Tiger 47-45 lead. ICS would score again with 20 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers would answer with another Stein pass to Male for a layup with 10 seconds on the clock. The Tiger Defense behind Brody Grimes was able to seal the win. Grimes finished with 20 points, Jordan 16, Male 8, Stein 5. Jordan added 12 rebounds and 7 steals. Stein had 7 assists.

The 6th Grade Tigers lost to Immaculate Conception 25-24. Our leading Scorer Cal had 13 points followed by Peyton with 9 points and Dominick with 2 points.

Nov 25

7th Grade Tigers played solid defense to earn their 6th win of the season. Kash Olsen led all scorers with 15 points. He also added 6 steals. Jaxon Pluger added 7 points and 3 assists. Kash Kerner had 4 points and 14 rebounds. Talon Mack added 3 points, Tyler Futia 2 points. Chase Chandler had 10 rebounds. The game stayed close until the 4th quarter when GSWB was able to extend their lead late to 10. The final score was GSWB 31 Odell 21.

The 8th Grade Tigers were in control the entire way. Mason Jordan led the way with a 17 point 11 rebound double double. Ryan Male added 8 points and 8 rebounds. Also scoring for the Tigers were David Allen 7, Fallon Stein 7, Brody Grimes and John Johnson each with 2.

Nov 21

The 7th Grade earned a 48-23 win over Tri-Point. Kash Olsen led all scorers with 17 points and added 5 steals. Kash Kerner added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jaxon Pluger had 5 steals of his own and 6 points. Also scoring for the Tigers were Chase Chandler 4 points, Tyler Futia 3 points, and Harly Kral 2 points. Brayson Brown had 4 assists.

The 8th Grade Tigers would jump out to an early lead with a great first quarter. TriPoint would battle back to within 2, but the Tiger defense would step up and force turnovers to earn the Tigers a 37-24 win. Mason Jordan had 16 points, Ryan Male played a solid game with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals. Also scoring for the Tigers were David Allen 7 points, Brody Grimes 4 points, Fallon Stein 2 points. Grimes also had 7 steals. Parker Thompson stepped up on defense late in the first half when the Tigers were in foul trouble and grabbed two steals.

Nov 20

GSWB Boys 7th Grade were home against Grand Ridge. The Tigers jumped out to a quick lead and stayed in control the entire game. Kash Olsen led GSWB with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Kash Kerner played a solid game adding 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals and 6 points. Also scoring for the Tigers was Jaxon Pluger with 12 points, Chase Chandler 4 points, Brayson Brown and Tyler Futia each added 2 points. The Final score was 39-27.

After a slow start the 8th Grade contest came down to the wire. However, GSWB could not pull off the comeback and fell 47-51 to Grand Ridge. Mason Jordan led all scorers with 25 points. David Allen knocked down 3 3’s for 9 points, Brody Grimes added 7 points, Ryan Male 4 points, Fallon Stein 2 points. Leading rebounders for the Tigers were Mason Jordan 13, Ryan Male 11 and Ty Tjelle 5. Jordan also added 5 steals.