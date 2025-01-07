JAN 6
DEC 30
Seneca vs Wheaton Academy
1 2 3 4 OT Total
DEC 28
Seneca vs Westmont
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 27
Seneca vs Resurrection
1 2 3 4 Total
DEC 26
Seneca vs Walther Christian
1 2 3 4 Total
DEC 19
DEC 18
Seneca vs Serena
1 2 3 4 Total
DEC 16
Seneca @ St Bede
1 2 3 4 Total
DEC 14
DEC 13
DEC 12
1 2 3 4 Total
DEC 11
Dwight @ Streator
Dwight Lady Trojans traveled to Streator last night. JV won 37-19. Stella Turner had 12 pts w/ 5 rebounds, Dori Wilson had 10 pts & Olivia Buck had 8 pts with 4 rebounds.
Varsity also won 51-32. Makayla Wahl-Seabert had 12 pts W/ 3 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts W/ 4 assists & 4 steals, Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 6 rebounds and Ella Legner had 8 pts W/ 3 steals.
DEC 9
Seneca @ Midland
1 2 3 4 Total
DEC 7
Seneca vs Ottawa
1 2 3 4 Total
DEC 5
Dwight vs St. Bede
Varsity Lady Trojans loss to St. Bede last night 45-36. Mikayla Chambers had 17 pts, Ella Legner had 6 pts and Sophi Buck & Ryan Bean both had 4 pts.
Seneca vs Marquette
1 2 3 4 Total
GSW vs Grant Park
DEC 4
DEC 2
Seneca vs Henry
1 2 3 4 Total
Dwight vs Roanoke-Benson:
Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Roanoke-Benson on December 2, 32-52. Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Issy Bunting had 7 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 7 points, 5 rebounds & 3 assists.
NOV 27
NOV 25
Seneca Lady Irish vs Putnam County
1 2 3 4 Total
NOV 23
Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans were defeated Friday, November 22 60-24 by Central Catholic. Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts with 5 rebounds and Ryan Bean had 7 points with 6 rebounds.
Lady Irish vs Peoria Manual
1 2 3 4 Total
NOV 22
NOV 21
Senaca @ Serena
1 2 3 4 OT Total
NOV 20
NOV 19
Lady Irish 54 @ Streator 16
1 2 3 4 Total
NOV 18
Lady Irish 60 @ Herscher 24
1 2 3 4 Total