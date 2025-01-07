JAN 6 GSW vs Grace Christian GSW varsity girls lost to Grace Christian 47-42 Points Maddie Simms 19 points Madison Wright 13 points We are now 4-13 overall and 1-3 in conference. We play again on Thursday night at Grant Park. DEC 30 Seneca vs Wheaton Academy 1 2 3 4 OT Total Lady Irish 14 7 14 14 8 57 Wheaton Academy 9 18 11 11 2 51 5th place @ the Cage Classic Alyssa Zellers selected to all tourney team at Cage Classic in Lisle Leading scorers Alyssa Zellers 16 Evelyn O Connor 11 Lainie Olson 10 Audry McNabb 7 Tessa Krull 5 Lauryn Barla 4 12-4 (5-1) Next up 1/9 home conference game vs Putnam County DEC 28 Seneca vs Westmont 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 11 19 9 11 50 Westmont 1 8 9 5 23 Leading Scorers Alyssa Zellers 14 Tessa Krull 9 Evelyn O’Connor 8 11-4 (5-1) Next Up @ Holiday Cage Classic in Lisle 12/30 5:00 vs Wheaton Academy Dec 27 Seneca vs Resurrection 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 12 16 12 9 49 Resurrection 11 15 16 12 54 Leading scorers Audry McNabb 17 Alyssa Zellers 13 Evelyn O Connor 10 Lainie Olson 6 10-4 (5-1) Next up 12/28 @ Lisle Holiday Cage Classic vs Westmont 5:00 DEC 26 Seneca vs Walther Christian 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 14 21 19 4 58 Walther Christian 8 9 1 0 18 Leading scorers Alyssa Zellers 22 Audry McNabb 9 Graysen Provance 7 Lainie Olson 5 10-3 (5-1) Next up 12/27 @ Holiday Cage Classic @ Lisle vs Resurrection 6:30 DEC 19 GSW vs Central GSW varsity girls lost to Central 49-33 Points Maya Cacello 13 points Maddie Simms 8 points Grace Olsen 6 points We are now 4-12 overall and 1-3 in conference. We don’t play again until Jan. 6th at Grace Christian. DEC 18 Seneca vs Serena 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 7 19 12 7 45 Serena 8 10 12 10 40 Leading Scorers Alyssa Zellers 18 Audry McNabb 8 Tessa Krull 7 Lainie Olson 6 9-3 (5-1) Next up 12/26 @ Lisle Christmas Tournament vs Walter Christian @ 3:30 GSW vs Iroquois West GSW varsity girls lost to Iroquois West 52-30 Points Grace Olsen 13 points Maddie Simms 6 points Madison Wright 5 points We finished in 7th place in the tournament and are now 4-11 overall. We play again tomorrow night at home vs. Central at 5:30. DEC 16 GSW vs Judah Christian GSW varsity girls defeated Judah Christian 44-23. Points Maddie Simms 25 points Madison Wright 7 points Aubrey Male 5 points We are now 4-10 overall. We play again on Wednesday night at 7:00pm vs. Iroquois West Seneca @ St Bede 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 11 8 3 13 35 St Bede 11 8 13 16 48 Leading scorers Alyssa Zellers 10 Audry McNabb 10 Lainie Olson 5 8-3 (5-1) Next up Wednesday 12/18 @ Serena DEC 14 GSW played 2 games today. In the first game, GSW lost to Herscher 50-19 Points Madison Wright 7 points In the second gam, GSW lost to Hoopeston74-25. Points Maddie Simms 18 points We are now 3-10 overall and play again on Monday night at 5:30 vs. Judah Christian. DEC 13 GSW vs Newark GSW varsity girls defeated Newark 43-39 Points Maddie Simms 23 points Madison Wright 8 points Maya Cacello 4 points Aubrey Male 4 points We are now 3-8 overall. We play tomorrow morning at 9:00am against Herscher in the Iroquois West Christmas Tournament. The game is in Onarga. DEC 12

Seneca @ Roanoke Benson 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 8 2 11 19 40 Roanoke Benson 7 4 9 12 32 Lesson scorers Evelyn O Connor 10 points Audry McNabb 8 points Tessa Krull 8 points Alyssa Zellers 7 points 8-2 (5-0) Next up Saturday 12/14/24 home vs Annawan varsity only 1:00 Dwight vs Putnam County Dwight Varsity 40 Putnam Varsity 36 Ryan Bean 14 points, 9 rebounds Sophie Buck 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists Mikayla Chambers 7 points, 5 assists, 6 steals, 8 rebounds

Dwight JV 18 Putnam JV 33 Dori Wilson 8 points, 3 rebounds Addy Sulzberger 5 points, 4 rebounds

GSW vs Momence GSW varsity girls lost to Momence 41-17 Points Madison Wright 5 points Lilly Scheuber 3 points Maddie Simms 3 points We are now 2-8 overall and 1-2 in the conference. We play again tomorrow night at home at 6:00pm against Newark. DEC 11 Dwight @ Streator Dwight Lady Trojans traveled to Streator last night. JV won 37-19. Stella Turner had 12 pts w/ 5 rebounds, Dori Wilson had 10 pts & Olivia Buck had 8 pts with 4 rebounds. Varsity also won 51-32. Makayla Wahl-Seabert had 12 pts W/ 3 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts W/ 4 assists & 4 steals, Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 6 rebounds and Ella Legner had 8 pts W/ 3 steals. DEC 9 Dwight vs Marquette Dwight JV 32 Marquette JV 24 Addy Sulzberger 13 points, 4 rebounds Liv Buck 12 points, 3 rebounds Stella Turner 6 points, 7 rebounds Dwight Varsity 34 Marquette Varsity 53 Mikayla Chambers 17 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds Ryan Bean 6 points, 7 rebounds Seneca @ Midland 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 5 17 30 9 60 Midland 6 12 13 13 44 Leading scorers Evelyn O Connor 17 Audry McNabb 12 7-2 (4-0) Next up Thursday 12/12 @ Roanoke Benson DEC 7 Seneca vs Ottawa 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 2 8 7 9 25 Ottawa 5 15 14 9 43 Leading scorers Evelyn O’Connor 7 Alyssa Zellers 5 Lainie Olson 5 6-2 (3-0) Next up Monday 12/9/24 vs Midland DEC 5 Dwight vs St. Bede Varsity Lady Trojans loss to St. Bede last night 45-36. Mikayla Chambers had 17 pts, Ella Legner had 6 pts and Sophi Buck & Ryan Bean both had 4 pts. Seneca vs Marquette 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 7 11 11 13 42 Marquette 7 9 8 11 36 Leading scorers Alyssa Zellers 13 Tessa Krull 7 Lauryn Barla 7 Next up 12/7/24 Saturday @ Ottawa Record 6-1 (3-0) GSW vs Grant Park

GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 35-19

Points

Grace Olsen 14 points

Maddie Simms 9 points

Lilly Scheuber 4 points

Jo Male 4 points

Madison Wright 4 points

We are now 2-7 overall and 1-1 in conference. We don’t play again until next Thursday at home vs. Momence at 5:30

DEC 4

GSW vs Manteno

GSW varsity girls lost to Manteno 44-17.

Points

Maddie Simms 7 points

Grace Olsen 4 points

We are now 1-7 overall. We play again tomorrow night at home vs. Grant Park.

DEC 2

GSW vs Tri-Point

GSW varsity girls lost to Tri-Point 62-25

Points

Maddie Simms 12 points

Grace Olsen 9 points

Aubrey Male 4 points

We are now 1-6 overall now. We play at Manteno on Wednesday night at 5:30.

Seneca vs Henry

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 9 22 13 20 64

Henry 16 5 8 5 34

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 26 – 8 3’s tied school record

Tessa Krull 8

Audry McNabb 8

Next up @ Marquette Thursday 12/5/24

5-1 (2-0)

Dwight vs Roanoke-Benson:

Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Roanoke-Benson on December 2, 32-52. Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Issy Bunting had 7 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 7 points, 5 rebounds & 3 assists.

NOV 27

GSW varsity girls lost to Reed-Custer 47-22

Points

Maddie Simms 7 points

Grace Olsen 6 points

Maya Cacello 6 points

We are now 1-5 overall.

NOV 25

Dwight Varsity 58 vs Midland Varsity 52

Mikayla Chambers 22 points, 4 rebounds

Makayla Wahl-Seabert 15 points, 5 rebounds

Issy Bunting 8 points, 8 rebounds

Dwight JV 48 Midland JV 25 Liv Buck had 18 points

Seneca Lady Irish vs Putnam County

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 7 20 12 14 53

Putnam County 11 6 2 16 35

Leading scorers

Audry McNabb 14

Evelyn O Connor 11

Alyssa Zellers 11

4-1 (1-0

Next up Monday 12/2 vs Henry 6:00 Var only

NOV 23

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans were defeated Friday, November 22 60-24 by Central Catholic. Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts with 5 rebounds and Ryan Bean had 7 points with 6 rebounds.

Lady Irish vs Peoria Manual

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 5 13 19 24 61

Peoria Manual 12 7 18 20 57

3rd place in Thanksgiving Tourney

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 23

Evelyn O Connor 9

Lainie Olson 8

NOV 22

GSW varsity girls lost to Reed-Custer 45-11.

The team is now 1-3 overall and finished in 6th place in the tournament. The next game is this coming Monday night at Herscher.

There is only a varsity team this year so all games should be played at 5:30

NOV 21

Dwight vs Newark

Lady Trojan Varsity girls basketball defeated Newark last night 58-25. Mikayla Chambers 23 points, 3 steals, 4 rebounds, Ryan Bean 12 points, 10 rebounds & Makayla Wahl-Seabert 10 points, 3 rebounds.

GSW varsity girls lost to Grant Park 27-32

Points

Grace Olsen 12 points

Maddie Simms 11 points

We are now 1-2 overall.

Senaca @ Serena

1 2 3 4 OT Total

Lady Irish 3 6 7 2 2 20

Serena 4 5 4 5 5 23

Leading Scorers

Audry McNabb 6

Alyssa Zellers 5

2-1 – Next up Saturday 11/23 @ Flanagan 1:00

NOV 20

GSW varsity girls lost to Coal City 51-18

Points

Maddie Simms 10 points

Aubrey Male 5 points

Record is now 1-1 and play again Nov 21 at 8:00pm vs. Grant Park.

NOV 19

Dwight 56 @ Somonauk 50

Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Somonauk last night 56 – 50. Mikayla Chambers 22 pts, 4 rebounds, Makayla Wahl-Seabert 9 pts, 3 rebounds, Sophie Buck 8 pts, 5 rebounds & Ryan Bean 7 pts, 12 rebounds

Lady Irish 54 @ Streator 16

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 20 18 9 7 54

Streator 3 5 3 5 16

Leading Scorers

Aubrie Jackson 10 Points

Alyssa Zellers 7 Points

Lainie Olson 7 Points

2-0 Next up Thursday 11/21 vs Serena at Home 5:30

NOV 18

Dwight 41@ Sandwich 54

Makayla Wahl-Seabert 13 points, 6 rebounds

Mikayla Chambers 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

Sophie Buck 7 points, 4 rebounds

Lady Irish 60 @ Herscher 24

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 17 17 20 6 60

Herscher 4 4 10 6 24

Leading Scorers

Alyssa Zellers 17

Graysen Provance 11

Lainie Olson 9

1-0