JAN 6

GSW vs Grace Christian
GSW varsity girls lost to Grace Christian 47-42
Points
Maddie Simms 19 points
Madison Wright 13 points
We are now 4-13 overall and 1-3 in conference.  We play again on Thursday night at Grant Park.

DEC 30

Seneca vs Wheaton Academy

1   2    3    4    OT   Total

Lady Irish                14   7   14  14    8      57
Wheaton Academy 9  18   11  11     2      51
5th place @ the Cage Classic
Alyssa Zellers selected to all tourney team at Cage Classic in Lisle
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers       16
Evelyn O Connor  11
Lainie Olson          10
Audry McNabb      7
Tessa Krull             5
Lauryn Barla          4
12-4 (5-1)
Next up 1/9 home conference game vs Putnam County

 DEC 28

Seneca vs Westmont

1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish        11    19   9   11     50
Westmont        1      8    9    5      23
Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers   14
Tessa Krull          9
Evelyn O’Connor  8
11-4 (5-1)
Next Up @ Holiday Cage Classic in Lisle 12/30 5:00 vs Wheaton Academy

Dec 27

Seneca vs Resurrection

1    2     3    4   Total

Lady Irish            12   16   12   9   49
Resurrection       11   15   16  12   54
Leading scorers
Audry McNabb     17
Alyssa Zellers       13
Evelyn O Connor  10
Lainie Olson           6
10-4 (5-1)
 Next up 12/28 @ Lisle Holiday Cage Classic vs Westmont 5:00

DEC 26

Seneca vs Walther Christian

1     2     3    4    Total

Lady Irish              14  21   19   4       58
Walther Christian  8    9    1    0        18
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers        22
Audry McNabb       9
Graysen Provance  7
Lainie Olson            5
10-3 (5-1)
Next up 12/27 @ Holiday Cage Classic @ Lisle vs Resurrection 6:30

DEC 19

GSW vs Central
GSW varsity girls lost to Central 49-33
Points
Maya Cacello 13 points
Maddie Simms 8 points
Grace Olsen 6 points
We are now 4-12 overall and 1-3 in conference.  We don’t play again until Jan. 6th at Grace Christian.

DEC 18

Seneca vs Serena

1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish    7   19   12    7      45
Serena        8    10   12   10    40
Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers   18
Audry McNabb  8
Tessa Krull          7
Lainie Olson       6
9-3 (5-1)
Next up 12/26 @ Lisle Christmas Tournament vs Walter Christian @ 3:30
GSW vs Iroquois West
GSW varsity girls lost to Iroquois West 52-30
Points
Grace Olsen 13 points
Maddie Simms 6 points
Madison Wright 5 points
We finished in 7th place in the tournament and are now 4-11 overall.  We play again tomorrow night at home vs. Central at 5:30.

DEC 16

GSW vs Judah Christian
GSW varsity girls defeated Judah Christian 44-23.
Points
Maddie Simms 25 points
Madison Wright 7 points
Aubrey Male 5 points
We are now 4-10 overall. We play again on Wednesday night at 7:00pm vs. Iroquois West

Seneca @ St Bede

1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish   11  8    3    13    35
St Bede      11  8    13   16    48
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers     10
Audry McNabb   10
Lainie Olson          5
8-3 (5-1)
Next up Wednesday 12/18 @ Serena

DEC 14

GSW played 2 games today.
In the first game, GSW lost to Herscher 50-19
Points
Madison Wright 7 points
In the second gam, GSW lost to Hoopeston74-25.
Points
Maddie Simms 18 points
We are now 3-10 overall and play again on Monday night at 5:30 vs. Judah Christian.

DEC 13

GSW vs Newark
GSW varsity girls defeated Newark 43-39
Points
Maddie Simms 23 points
Madison Wright 8 points
Maya Cacello 4 points
Aubrey Male 4 points
We are now 3-8 overall.  We play tomorrow morning at 9:00am against Herscher in the Iroquois West Christmas Tournament.  The game is in Onarga.

DEC 12

Seneca @ Roanoke Benson

                                1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish               8    2    11   19     40
Roanoke Benson   7    4    9    12     32
Lesson scorers
Evelyn O Connor    10 points
Audry McNabb        8 points
Tessa Krull                8 points
Alyssa Zellers          7 points
8-2 (5-0)
Next up Saturday 12/14/24 home vs Annawan varsity only 1:00
Dwight vs Putnam County
Dwight Varsity 40
Putnam Varsity 36
Ryan Bean 14 points, 9 rebounds
Sophie Buck 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Mikayla Chambers 7 points, 5 assists, 6 steals, 8 rebounds
Dwight JV 18
Putnam JV 33
Dori Wilson 8 points, 3 rebounds
Addy Sulzberger 5 points, 4 rebounds
GSW vs Momence
GSW varsity girls lost to Momence 41-17
Points
Madison Wright 5 points
Lilly Scheuber 3 points
Maddie Simms 3 points
We are now 2-8 overall and 1-2 in the conference.  We play again tomorrow night at home at 6:00pm against Newark.

DEC 11

Dwight @ Streator

Dwight Lady Trojans traveled to Streator last night. JV won 37-19. Stella Turner had 12 pts w/ 5 rebounds, Dori Wilson had 10 pts & Olivia Buck had 8 pts with 4 rebounds. 

Varsity also won 51-32. Makayla Wahl-Seabert had 12 pts W/ 3 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts W/ 4 assists & 4 steals, Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 6 rebounds and Ella Legner had 8 pts W/ 3 steals.

DEC 9

Dwight vs Marquette
Dwight JV 32
Marquette JV 24
Addy Sulzberger 13 points, 4 rebounds
Liv Buck 12 points, 3 rebounds
Stella Turner 6 points, 7 rebounds
Dwight Varsity 34
Marquette Varsity 53
Mikayla Chambers 17 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds
Ryan Bean 6 points, 7 rebounds

Seneca @ Midland

1     2    3    4   Total

Lady Irish    5   17   30   9     60
Midland       6   12   13   13    44
Leading scorers
Evelyn O Connor  17
Audry McNabb     12
7-2 (4-0)
Next up Thursday 12/12 @ Roanoke Benson

DEC 7

Seneca vs Ottawa

1    2    3    4   Total

Lady Irish    2   8     7     9      25
Ottawa        5   15   14   9      43
Leading scorers
Evelyn O’Connor    7
Alyssa Zellers         5
Lainie Olson           5
6-2 (3-0)
Next up Monday 12/9/24 vs Midland

DEC 5

Dwight vs St. Bede

Varsity Lady Trojans loss to St. Bede last night 45-36. Mikayla Chambers had 17 pts, Ella Legner had 6 pts and Sophi Buck & Ryan Bean both had 4 pts.

Seneca vs Marquette 

1    2    3    4     Total

Lady Irish     7    11   11   13      42
Marquette    7     9    8   11       36
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers    13
Tessa Krull           7
Lauryn Barla        7
Next up 12/7/24 Saturday @ Ottawa
Record 6-1 (3-0)

GSW vs Grant Park

GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 35-19
Points
Grace Olsen 14 points
Maddie Simms 9 points
Lilly Scheuber 4 points
Jo Male 4 points
Madison Wright 4 points
We are now 2-7 overall and 1-1 in conference. We don’t play again until next Thursday at home vs. Momence at 5:30

DEC 4

GSW vs Manteno
GSW varsity girls lost to Manteno 44-17.
Points
Maddie Simms 7 points
Grace Olsen 4 points
We are now 1-7 overall. We play again tomorrow night at home vs. Grant Park.

DEC 2

GSW vs Tri-Point
GSW varsity girls lost to Tri-Point 62-25
Points
Maddie Simms 12 points
Grace Olsen 9 points
Aubrey Male 4 points
We are now 1-6 overall now. We play at Manteno on Wednesday night at 5:30.

Seneca vs Henry

1    2    3   4    Total

Lady Irish   9  22  13  20    64
Henry         16  5    8    5     34
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers    26 – 8 3’s tied school record
Tessa Krull            8
Audry McNabb    8
Next up @ Marquette Thursday 12/5/24
5-1 (2-0)

Dwight vs Roanoke-Benson:

Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Roanoke-Benson on December 2, 32-52. Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Issy Bunting had 7 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 7 points, 5 rebounds & 3 assists.

NOV 27

GSW varsity girls lost to Reed-Custer 47-22
Points
Maddie Simms 7 points
Grace Olsen 6 points
Maya Cacello 6 points
We are now 1-5 overall.

NOV 25

Dwight Varsity 58 vs  Midland Varsity 52
Mikayla Chambers 22 points, 4 rebounds
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 15 points, 5 rebounds
Issy Bunting 8 points, 8 rebounds
Dwight JV 48
Midland JV 25
Liv Buck had 18 points

Seneca Lady Irish vs Putnam County

1    2    3      4   Total

Lady Irish             7    20   12   14    53
Putnam County   11    6    2     16    35
Leading scorers
Audry McNabb     14
Evelyn O Connor  11
Alyssa Zellers        11
4-1 (1-0
Next up Monday 12/2 vs Henry 6:00 Var only

NOV 23

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans were defeated Friday, November 22 60-24 by Central Catholic. Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts with 5 rebounds and Ryan Bean had 7 points with 6 rebounds.

Lady Irish vs Peoria Manual

1     2     3      4    Total

Lady Irish            5    13   19   24     61
Peoria Manual    12   7    18    20     57
3rd place in Thanksgiving Tourney
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers       23
Evelyn O Connor    9
Lainie Olson            8

NOV 22

GSW varsity girls lost to Reed-Custer 45-11.
The team is now 1-3 overall and finished in 6th place in the tournament. The next game is this coming Monday night at Herscher.
There is only a  varsity team this year so all games should be played at 5:30

NOV 21

Dwight vs Newark
Lady Trojan Varsity girls basketball defeated Newark last night 58-25.  Mikayla Chambers 23 points, 3 steals, 4 rebounds, Ryan Bean 12 points, 10 rebounds & Makayla Wahl-Seabert 10 points, 3 rebounds.
GSW varsity girls lost to Grant Park 27-32
Points
Grace Olsen 12 points
Maddie Simms 11 points
We are now 1-2 overall.

Senaca @ Serena

1     2     3     4   OT    Total

Lady Irish    3      6     7     2    2      20
Serena        4      5     4     5    5      23
Leading Scorers
Audry McNabb   6
Alyssa Zellers    5
2-1  – Next up Saturday 11/23 @ Flanagan 1:00

NOV 20

GSW varsity girls lost to Coal City 51-18
Points
Maddie Simms 10 points
Aubrey Male 5 points
Record is  now 1-1 and play again Nov 21 at 8:00pm vs. Grant Park.

NOV 19

Dwight 56 @ Somonauk 50
Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Somonauk last night 56 – 50. Mikayla Chambers 22 pts, 4 rebounds, Makayla Wahl-Seabert 9 pts, 3 rebounds, Sophie Buck 8 pts, 5 rebounds & Ryan Bean 7 pts, 12 rebounds

Lady Irish 54 @ Streator 16

1      2     3     4    Total

Lady Irish     20    18   9     7      54
Streator        3       5     3     5     16
Leading Scorers
Aubrie Jackson  10 Points
Alyssa Zellers     7 Points
Lainie Olson       7 Points
2-0 Next up Thursday 11/21 vs Serena at Home 5:30

NOV 18 

Dwight 41@ Sandwich 54
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 13 points, 6 rebounds
Mikayla Chambers 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
Sophie Buck  7 points, 4 rebounds

Lady Irish 60 @ Herscher 24

1       2      3      4     Total

Lady Irish    17     17    20     6        60
Herscher      4       4      10    6        24
Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers        17
Graysen Provance 11
Lainie Olson            9
1-0
