Gardner – South Wilmington High School is proud to announce their new students of the month program titled "Pawsitive Panther Student of the Month Award." This student led program was created by the students pictured, Maddie Sims and Brittany Fatlan, and named by Kendall Houston.

Every month, two students will be named, but since this is the first one ever, they honor goes to the creators!

Besides Brittany Fatlan’s amazing GPA, she is also involved in Youth Philanthropy, Orange Crush, SADD, NHS, Chess Club, and Student Council.

Besides Madeline Simms’ amazing GPA, she is also involved in Softball, Volleyball, Basketball, NHS, Youth Philanthropy, Orange Crush, Student Council, and SADD.

Besides Kendall Houston’s amazing GPA, she has also been involved with the following during her career at GSW; Class President and Student Council, SADD, and Orange Crush for 4 years. She was also Student Council President, RVC All-Conference Special Mention and Most Improved player of the year during her senior year. She is on the Math team, and was student of the year, Freshman and Sophomore year. In addition, she was Natural Helpers Leader her sophomore and senior year, Grundy County Corn Festival Queen candidate junior year, Homecoming Court freshman, sophomore, and senior year, and homecoming queen senior year.

GO PANTHERS!!!!