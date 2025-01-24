Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office is investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old Chicago man. The incident occurred just after midnight 01/24/25 on I-80 near mile post 119 ½.

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle driven by Kieth R. Oswald was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 when he struck a semi tractor trailer head on.

The crash remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police. Assisting was Minooka Fire/EMS.