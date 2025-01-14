Giannoulias Announces IDs in Apple Wallet Will Be Coming to Illinois

Bringing mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs to Illinois will ensure even more privacy and security for residents

The Illinois Secretary of State‘s office is working to bring IDs in Apple Wallet to Illinois residents in the future with the goal of launching by the end of the year, Secretary Alexi Giannoulias announced today.

This capability will enable residents to seamlessly and securely add and present their driver’s licenses and state IDs in person and in apps using their iPhone or Apple Watch. The news follows legislation that took effect at the beginning of the year, which enabled the Secretary of State’s office to begin this work. The plan includes robust testing requirements to ensure the office delivers the most secure and private product for Illinois residents, Giannoulias said.







“We’re excited to have kickstarted our work with Apple – a company that shares our commitment to data security – to provide IDs in Apple Wallet that will offer convenience and privacy for Illinoisans,” said Giannoulias, whose office pushed for the legislation enabling the development of mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs in Illinois. “This is the first component of a multi-faceted approach to deliver a state-of-the-art mobile driver’s license and state ID program that leverages best-in-class technology for residents.”

Once the program launches, driver’s licenses and state IDs in Wallet will provide an easy and more secure way for Illinoisans to present their identification. Users will have the ability to add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet and simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to present it in person, without taking out their physical card or handing over their device.

The office has set up a sign-up page for Illinoisans to receive updates about the mobile driver’s license and state ID program and when IDs in Apple Wallet will become available for users.

Anyone interested can visit www.ilsos.gov/mDL to sign up.

Mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs will not be mandatory and will serve as a companion – rather than a replacement – to a physical card.

Presenting an ID in Apple Wallet will allow for more security and privacy than presenting a physical card. Using Apple Wallet, only the information needed for the transaction is presented, and the user has the opportunity to review and authorize the information being requested with Face ID or Touch ID before it is shared. This means that a mobile driver’s license or ID holder can provide proof of their age when legally purchasing alcohol or renting a car, without sharing other personal information – like their address.







Illinois joins ten states and territories that have adopted IDs in Apple Wallet, including Arizona, Colorado, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio and Puerto Rico.

Giannoulias also expects to bring mobile driver’s licenses and IDs to additional digital wallets, such as Google Wallet for Android users, in the future.

HB 4592, which enabled the Secretary of State’s office to begin the process of developing mobile IDs in Illinois, was sponsored by State Representative Kam Buckner (26th District – Chicago) and State Senator Michael Hastings (19th District – Frankfort). The bill is part of Giannoulias’ commitment to modernizing the office, while getting up to speed with other states that already have secure mobile driver’s license and state ID programs in place.

For more information on IDs in Apple Wallet, visit https://learn.wallet.apple/id