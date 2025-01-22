Fruit tree pruning event at PrairiErth Farm

Atlanta Ill., Nick Frillman, a Local Food Systems and Small Farms Educator with the Local Food Systems and Small Farms Educator team, will be hosting a tree fruit pruning workshop at PrairiErth Farm in Atlanta, Illinois. The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The address for the event is 2047 County Road 2100th St, Atlanta, IL.

Each year, Illinois Extension offices across the state receive inquires via email, phone calls, and social media regarding when and how to prune fruit trees.

Many people are unaware that fruit trees, such as apple, European pear, Asian pear, peach, and cherry trees should be pruned annually for the best possible fruit production. While pruning is not essential for these trees to bear edible fruit, annual dormant season pruning directs the tree’s stored energy into maximizing fruit production during the spring and summer.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

On February 8th at 1:00 PM, Nick Frillman, the Local Food Systems/Small Farms Extension Educator at PrairiErth Farm, will present the three key components that first-time fruit tree pruners should focus on: airflow, light penetration, and basic shaping cuts.

Airflow helps the leaves of fruit trees dry more quickly after spring rains and summer humidity. This increased drying time provides extra protection against fungal and bacterial diseases, which can affect the development and formation of fruit on different tree species.

Light penetration into every layer and level of fruit tree canopies is essential for the photosynthesis of leaves, which can lead to quicker ripening of fruits, increased fruit set, and higher overall yields.

Shaping cuts can get unkempt trees back under control or, better yet, guide the development of establishing young trees for years, if not decades, of sustainable production. No two orchard locations are alike – nor is the desired spacing from one property to another, or management tools. The desired shape of fruit trees will vary based on their location, and pruning with a desired shape in mind can help them blend seamlessly into their home landscape.

Join us for a tree fruit pruning event where you can see these concepts in action, ask questions, and practice your pruning cuts on live trees.

Participants are encouraged to bring the pruning tools they plan to use on their own trees at home, to become comfortable with them.

Additionally, during the workshop, participants will engage in a “conference pruning” activity, where they will work together with their teammates to prune one fruit tree. At the end of the session, Frillman will talk through the results of their pruning.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

Please note that a significant portion of the education will take place in a high tunnel, providing protection from the elements. Participants should dress appropriately for cold and windy conditions. The program will proceed as scheduled unless the forecast predicts temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit during the class.

A warm beverage will be provided to participants, courtesy of PrairiErth Farm! Printed educational resources on the fundamentals of tree fruit pruning will be available for participants to take home, offering guidance for pruning their trees at home.

For questions, reach out to Nick Frillman at frillma2@illinois.edu







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.