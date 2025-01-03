Free Smoking Cessation Classes 2025 – Livingston County Health Department

Livingston County, IL – The Livingston County Health Department (L.C.H.D.) announces the scheduling of its Free Smoking Cessation Classes for 2025. These classes are perfect for those wishing to quit smoking or vaping. Group classes are held at the Institute for Human Resources (IHR) in Pontiac, IL. The first class is scheduled for January 8, 15, and 22, at 4:00p.m. Those interested in attending the three-part series should call the Livingston County Health Department at 815-844-7174 to register. Free individual sessions are also available and take place at the health department. Residents should call to schedule those sessions. Please visit the Livingston County Health Department’s website for the full schedule of Free Smoking Cessation classes at www.lchd.us.

