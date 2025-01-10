Dwight Youth Baseball & Softball Registration for the 2025 Season is open!!!

Registration for the 2025 season is going to look a little different this year. Hopefully more user friendly!

Each player must be registered to play- families with multiple players can sign up multiple players during a single sign up.

New 2025 a $40 volunteer buyout fee. You must select 1 volunteer buyout fee slot regardless of how many children you are registering. If anyone fails to do so, they will be contacted and they will not be considered registered until the fee is paid.

Buyout fee will be reimbursed after a guardian serves 1 shift in the concession stand during a regular season scheduled date.