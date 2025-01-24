Dwight Village Board of Trustees

209 S. Prairie Ave., Dwight, IL

**Tuesday, January 28, 2025**     /5:00 pm

  1. ROLL CALL
  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
  1. CONSENT AGENDA
    1. Motion approving payments in between board meetings of $195,518.90
    2. Motion approving payments of January 28, 2025, $47,345.26
    3. Motion approving the minutes of the December 9, 2024, Meeting
    4. Motion approving minutes of December 16, 2024, Meetings
    5. Motion approving minutes from January 21st, 2025, Committee Meetings
    6. Motion approving November 2024 Treasurer Report
    7. Motion approving December 2024 Treasures Report
    8. Motion approving fund transfer of $91,667.67 from General Fund (01) to Capital (38)
  1. PUBLIC FORUM
  1. REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS
  1. REPORT OF COMMITTEES
    1. Services 1/21/25 at 4:30 pm
      1. Traffic Regulation Agreement with Dwight School Districts 230 & 232
      2.   Hiring of two part-time EMS Applicants
    1. Public Properties 1/21/25 at 5:00 pm
      1. EPA Lead Service Line Replacement loan program
      2. Debt Service Fee
      3. Stevenson Pool
    1. Administration & Finance Committee 1/21/25 at 5:30 pm
      1. Sponsorship for the Fourth of July Celebration
      2. Development District
  1. ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS
      1. Resolution 2025-01 Sponsorship for the Fourth of July Celebration
      2. Ordinance 1539: Sewer Rate Schedule
      3. Ordinance 1540: Wate Rate Schedule
  1. OLD BUSINESS

  1. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Motion to accept the resignation of full-time employment to part-time employment of Cassandra Walsh effective January 25, 2025
    2. Motion to approve Traffic Regulation Agreement with Dwight School Districts 230 & 232
    3. Motion to approve the hiring of 2 part-time EMS Applicants
    4. Motion to apply for funding with the EPA Lead Service Line Replacement loan program
    5. Motion to approve Administrator Livingston to start the process of the Business Development District
    6. Stevenson Pool
  1. MOTION TO ENTER EXECUTIVE SESSION
    1. Personnel- Section 2 (c) (1)
  1. MOTION(S) FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)
  1. ADJOURNMENT                                                              January 24, 2025           

