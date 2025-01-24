Dwight Village Board of Trustees
209 S. Prairie Ave., Dwight, IL
**Tuesday, January 28, 2025** /5:00 pm
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Motion approving payments in between board meetings of $195,518.90
- Motion approving payments of January 28, 2025, $47,345.26
- Motion approving the minutes of the December 9, 2024, Meeting
- Motion approving minutes of December 16, 2024, Meetings
- Motion approving minutes from January 21st, 2025, Committee Meetings
- Motion approving November 2024 Treasurer Report
- Motion approving December 2024 Treasures Report
- Motion approving fund transfer of $91,667.67 from General Fund (01) to Capital (38)
- PUBLIC FORUM
- REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS
- REPORT OF COMMITTEES
- Services 1/21/25 at 4:30 pm
- Traffic Regulation Agreement with Dwight School Districts 230 & 232
- Hiring of two part-time EMS Applicants
- Public Properties 1/21/25 at 5:00 pm
- EPA Lead Service Line Replacement loan program
- Debt Service Fee
- Stevenson Pool
- Administration & Finance Committee 1/21/25 at 5:30 pm
- Sponsorship for the Fourth of July Celebration
- Development District
- ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS
- Resolution 2025-01 Sponsorship for the Fourth of July Celebration
- Ordinance 1539: Sewer Rate Schedule
- Ordinance 1540: Wate Rate Schedule
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Motion to accept the resignation of full-time employment to part-time employment of Cassandra Walsh effective January 25, 2025
- Motion to approve Traffic Regulation Agreement with Dwight School Districts 230 & 232
- Motion to approve the hiring of 2 part-time EMS Applicants
- Motion to apply for funding with the EPA Lead Service Line Replacement loan program
- Motion to approve Administrator Livingston to start the process of the Business Development District
- MOTION TO ENTER EXECUTIVE SESSION
- Personnel- Section 2 (c) (1)
- MOTION(S) FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)
- ADJOURNMENT January 24, 2025
Date Posted