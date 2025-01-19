Jan 18

There was a ton of action this past weekend as Dwight wrestled well at the two day Comet classic tournament.

Some Highlights are Jake Wilke had two pins as he returned to the mat. Gavin Bafia won a barn burner on Friday night coming from behind with 3 takedowns in the third period which included the final one with only two seconds to spare. He continued that momentum battling to take third place out of 26 teams.

Dylan Crouch is dominating as he had a major decision, two technical falls, and a finals match that he won at the end, but kept his poise under pressure.

Jan 11

Saturday, January 11- It was a good day developing our less experienced athletes at the Hawk Classic at Prairie Central showing us where they need to focus their efforts as well as we saw our experienced wrestlers shine.

Avery Crouch had a solid performance. She chain wrestled with the tournament outstanding wrestler countering several of his moves and thrived the rest of the day, finishing with two pins.

Gavin Bafia had a slow start and then picked up steam beating a kid with only two losses this season and placing Fifth.

Dylan Crouch added to his tech fall quest for the school record and resiliently claimed a first place title.

Next event is 1/17&18 at Reed Custer High School for the Comet Classic two day tournament.

Jan 7

Wrestling: Dwight wrestling had a showdown with Kaneland on Tuesday January 7. We started by honoring Dylan Crouch and David Gomez for their dedication to the team and sport. Senior Dylan Crouch had a Major decision shutting down his opponent with a 10-0 victory. Tysen Walker battled well with a win by pin. Addy Avilez aggressively pinned her opponent. Gavin Bafia had a high scoring match and secured the pin to win!

Dec 27

Dylan Crouch and Gavin Bafia had a solid performance in four matches today. They both finished the day with 3 wins and one loss. Addie has a strong match against Sandwich in her first meet.

We will be back in action on January 7th for Senior night at Dwight.

Dec 14

Dwight competed valiantly in th 20 team Munch invitational on December 14 in Pontiac.

Avery Crouch battled resiliently in her three bouts with a commanding victory in her second match after dropping a close match with an eventual place medalist.

Her Brother Dylan Crouch Dominated the field of competitors culminating in a 15-0 Technical Fall over Evergreen Parks undefeated senior which Dylan’s performance earned him outstanding wrestler of the upper weight classes!

Addie Alvarez, Dillan Warren, and Gavin Bafia showed a lot of heart and determination with full effort in the tournament.

We host Pontiac and Wilmington for our second home trip meet of the season this Thursday at 5:30. Come check out the action!

Dec 10

Dwight HS wrestled against Streator first round tonight with a few kids out sick.

Addie Alvarez started us off with a win by Forfeit and Dylan Crouch followed with a very quick first period technical fall.

Then Addie Alvarez and Avery Crouch both won their exhibition matches with a pin.

Dylan Crouch had a win by a major decision over Gibson city…10-2. Gavin Bafia at 190 had a solid match with win by a pin with only three seconds left.

Come check out your Dwight Trojans on Thursday night as we host our first home meet of the season.

Dec 7

We have been on the road this week going where the good competition is.

Gavin Bafia had one match that he lost due to a few penalty points against a Senior with many years of experience from Chicago Hope. He, Dillan Warren, and Adilynn Alvarez all had wins via Forfeit they received during the evening.

Dylan Crouch had some good competition bumping up to 157 lbs against Chicago Hope and shut out his solid opponent 11-0.

Against Lisle, Dylan put three moves together to win by pin with a cradle to advance his record to 7-0!

Dec 5

Trojan Wrestling headed South for a battle against two good size programs. Adilynn Alvarez fought hard in a match that made her opponent earn every point against Urbana. Dylan Crouch had two more technical falls tonight with the second one happening in the first period!

We travel to Chicago tomorrow to wrestle Lisle and Chicago Hope.

Dec 4

Dwight Trojan Wrestling Team started the season against Herscher and Dylan Crouch had a technical fall at 150 lbs while Adilynn Alvarez started her season off with the Trojans first pin of the year!

They then competed against Heyworth who has a solid team. Dylan Crouch notched another win by Technical Fall.

Lastly we wrestled the host Prairie Central and Dwight won three of our four bouts. Gavin Bafia earned his first victory of the season as did Freshman Dillan Warren. Dylan Crouch was consistent with a third win by Technical Fall of the young season.

Tomorrow night Dwight travels to Urbana for a double dual.