Jan 18
There was a ton of action this past weekend as Dwight wrestled well at the two day Comet classic tournament.
Jan 11
Jan 7
Wrestling: Dwight wrestling had a showdown with Kaneland on Tuesday January 7. We started by honoring Dylan Crouch and David Gomez for their dedication to the team and sport. Senior Dylan Crouch had a Major decision shutting down his opponent with a 10-0 victory. Tysen Walker battled well with a win by pin. Addy Avilez aggressively pinned her opponent. Gavin Bafia had a high scoring match and secured the pin to win!
Dec 27
Dylan Crouch and Gavin Bafia had a solid performance in four matches today. They both finished the day with 3 wins and one loss. Addie has a strong match against Sandwich in her first meet.
Dec 14
Dwight competed valiantly in th 20 team Munch invitational on December 14 in Pontiac.
Dec 10
Dwight HS wrestled against Streator first round tonight with a few kids out sick.
Dec 7
We have been on the road this week going where the good competition is.
Dec 5
Trojan Wrestling headed South for a battle against two good size programs. Adilynn Alvarez fought hard in a match that made her opponent earn every point against Urbana. Dylan Crouch had two more technical falls tonight with the second one happening in the first period!
We travel to Chicago tomorrow to wrestle Lisle and Chicago Hope.
Dec 4
Dwight Trojan Wrestling Team started the season against Herscher and Dylan Crouch had a technical fall at 150 lbs while Adilynn Alvarez started her season off with the Trojans first pin of the year!