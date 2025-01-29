The Dwight Police Chief was notified on January 6, 2025, of damage to a Pride Flag located within the Village. The flag had been cut and ultimately destroyed by the offenders. A second incident was reported to the Dwight Police Department at a different location on January 21st. After reviewing video footage of the second incident three juvenile suspects were developed with the help of several citizens. Two juveniles admitted to damaging both flags and have been referred to the Juvenile Court System for adjudication.