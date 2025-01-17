REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On January 15, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Max Sulzberger

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Jacob Scheuer, Athletic Director

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Jack Connor as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that we have not received a proposal from BLDD yet on our heating and plumbing issues. He anticipates the cost for the part to repair the East wing heating will be between $15-$20,000. The air handler in the gym will need to be repaired/replaced but the heat is keeping up in there at this time. The inverter board for the upstairs heating unit should be in sometime in the next week or so. This repair will be covered under warranty. Mr. DeLong was informed this afternoon that the heat in the Practice Facility was not working. The temperature was 60 degrees this afternoon inside. The company who installed it will be here in the morning and the units are under warranty.

Mr. DeLong reported that the financials look very good so far this year. There is some concern with the O&M fund with the unexpected heating repairs and having to pay some unexpected architect fees in order to lay out the plumbing project for the future. We will know more later in the spring as to whether we will need to amend the budget or not.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:

The Calendar Committee will be meeting before the end of January and Mr. DeLong will have a recommendation for the 2025-26 calendar at the February Board meeting. Mr. DeLong reported that in the next couple of weeks we will be announcing that the Practice Facility will be open on Wednesdays from 9:00-11:00 a.m. for public use. Only adults will be allowed to use the facility. Julie Jensen has agreed to come and help set up for pickleball. A QR code will be shared for the public to sign a liability waiver in order to use the facility.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the December 18 Public Hearing Minutes of the December 18, 2024 Regular Board Meeting Bills Approve Employment, Noah Wilkins, Volunteer Wrestling Coach Approve FMLA Leave, Anna Ruskin, March 21-May 30, 2025 Approve Termination, Tony Mays, Bus Driver

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that we now have a traffic regulation agreement with the Village of Dwight and he is asking for approval. This agreement allows DPD to issue tickets when necessary on our property, which is considered private. This is a 10-year agreement.

Moved by Frauli, seconded by Sandeno, to enter Executive Session at 6:22 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Sandeno, seconded by Frauli, to exit Executive Session at 6:55 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.