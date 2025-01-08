Chris Balkema Sworn in as Illinois Senator for the 53rd District

SPRINGFIELD, IL- Senator Chris Balkema (R- Channahon), the newly elected Senator for Illinois’ 53rd District, was sworn in as part of the 104th General Assembly today, January 8th, 2025. Balkema expressed his excitement for the opportunity to serve and extended congratulations to outgoing Senator Bennett for his decade of service.

“I am honored to represent the 53rd District in the Illinois Senate and humbled by the trust placed in me to serve our communities,” Balkema said. “As I step into this role, I want to congratulate Senator Bennett on his remarkable ten years of service. His dedication to our district and to the people of Illinois has left a lasting legacy, and I wish him the best in this next chapter of his life.”

Balkema, who won the Republican nomination for the 53rd District Senate seat in March, ran unopposed in the fall general election. Since his election, he has focused on meeting the 108 mayors in the district, which spans 13 counties, to better understand local needs and priorities.

Balkema brings a wealth of leadership experience to the role. First elected to the Grundy County Board in 2010, he has served as Chairman since 2016. In addition to his public service, Balkema has a 31-year career with Caterpillar, holding leadership roles in Human Resources, Operations, Logistics, and Purchasing. He is active in his church, and previously served on the Grundy County Economic Development Council and held an advisory role on the Taylor University Business Advisory Council.

Balkema holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Systems from Taylor University and an MBA from Bradley University. He and his wife of 26 years reside in Channahon and are proud parents of two sons in college.

“I am eager to begin this important work for the people of the 53rd District,” Balkema said. “I’m excited to represent our communities, understand their needs, and work together with leaders across the state to drive positive change for Illinois.”

Chris Balkema now begins his first term as Senator, representing the diverse communities of the 53rd District in the Illinois Senate. For more information please visit his website, senatorchrisbalkema.com and following him on Facebook and Instagram at Senator Chris Balkema.