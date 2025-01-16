For release: Jan. 15, 2025

Chase away those winter blues with Four Seasons Gardening webinars

Learn how to use a plastic milk jug to start seeds before spring planting. Photo: Nancy Kuhajda, Illinois Extension.

URBANA, Ill. — Thinking about spring planting and the next gardening season while the snow falls can help to deal with the winter blues. The Four Seasons Gardening webinar series is back and begins Feb. 11. Two new winter sessions explore ways to sow annual flowers using empty plastic jugs and spring tips for boosting tree health.

University of Illinois Extension horticulture experts will present tips, how-to’s, and answer questions about each monthly topic. The series focuses on home gardening, environmental stewardship, and backyard food production. Sessions are free and presented live online beginning at 1:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays. Registration is required.







Extension educators Nancy Kuhajda and Sarah Vogel will lead the winter series. Find more information and sign up for each session at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Winter Session Schedule

Tips and Tricks for Winter Sowing Annuals | Feb. 11

Do you like starting seeds but don’t enjoy all the work of setting up a growing system inside? Let Mother Nature do the work. Join a lively discussion on winter sowing annual flowers, vegetables, and herbs. Winter sowing is a practice of starting seeds during winter outside using empty plastic jugs. No more thin, weak seedlings, as winter-sown seedlings are stout with huge root systems. Participants will learn several winter sowing improvements to make the process more effective.





Root Awakening: Spring Tree Tips | March 4

Spring into action and provide trees with the care they need as they emerge from dormancy. Learn how to check for winter damage, boost tree health, and promote strong roots and lush leaves throughout the growing season. Follow these and other tips to help more trees thrive.

Can’t make a session? Every program is recorded and available on the Illinois Extension Horticulture YouTube channel. Videos are available about two weeks after the live program.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact series coordinators Nancy Kreith at kreith@illinois.edu, Gemini Bhalsod at gbhalsod@illinois.edu, and Andrew Holsinger at aholsing@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.