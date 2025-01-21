Bill payment assistance programs available to help Nicor Gas customers with past due account balances

Applications now open to Nicor Gas’ Shield of Caring program

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Jan. 21, 2025 – Every family deserves reliable energy at a price they can afford, which is why Nicor Gas is ensuring that income-eligible residential customers have access to essential services and bill payment assistance through its 2025 energy assistance offerings.

This year, customers in need can benefit from the Shield of Caring program, which provides grants of up to $250 annually, administered by The Salvation Army. Shield of Caring is designed to offer critical support for natural gas bill payments and other basic needs, such as housing and rental assistance, groceries and warm winter clothing items to help ensure their homes are warm and secure throughout the winter months.







Nicor Gas established the emergency assistance and homelessness prevention program 2021 with an initial $5 million contribution to assist its customers affected by global health and financial crises. In 2022, the company announced an additional $5 million commitment to expand the Shield of Caring program. Since its inception, over 20,000 Nicor Gas customers have benefited from a Shield of Caring grant, and 35,464 have received essential support, including warm winter coats, food boxes and emergency disaster services.

Residential customers with a household gross income below 400% of the federal poverty level in the last 30 days can apply for assistance at www.shieldofcaring.com. Customers eligible for financial assistance from other programs, such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), are encouraged to apply to these programs first to maximize their benefits.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps low- and fixed-income families meet their energy needs. To qualify for LIHEAP, a household’s combined gross income for the 30 days prior to application must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level – for a family of four, that is $62,400 annually, or $5,200 monthly. For renters, heat must be included in the rent for eligibility consideration. For more information, visit www,LIHEAPIllinois.com or call 877-411-9276 (WARM).

In addition to Shield of Caring and LIHEAP, Nicor Gas offers several other resources to help customers manage and pay their natural gas bills and save on energy costs:

Sharing Program: Provides one-time annual grants of up to $400, with no repayment requirement, to qualified residential customers who meet income guidelines. Seniors and veterans receive an additional $150 grant. Administered by The Salvation Army, this program is funded through contributions from Nicor Gas customers and employees.

Low-Income Discount Program: Residential customers receiving LIHEAP or Nicor Gas Sharing Program benefits will automatically be enrolled in the program that provides total bill discounts between 10% and 75%. All other customers can apply for the 5% discount, as well as waivers of deposits and late payment fees, through self-certification online or by calling 888.Nicor4u (888-642-6748).





Energy Aide Program: Offers qualifying households a grant of up to $250 towards their past-due balance, with no repayment required. Residential customers must be at or below 350% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines to qualify. Customers with non-heat accounts are eligible for this program as well.

Payment Arrangements: Offers eligible customers extended time to pay past-due balances and bring their account current to avoid service disconnections. Eligibility can be checked at nicorgas.com/myaccount.

Budget Plan: Helps customers with current accounts avoid unpredictable bills by evening out seasonal highs and lows through a monthly budgeted amount. Payments may be adjusted every four months based on actual usage and gas prices. Eligibility can be checked at nicorgas.com/budgetplan.

Energy Efficiency Program: Provides free home assessments, energy-saving products and incentives to help save money and energy. Eligible income-qualified households may receive additional free services and equipment upgrades. For more information, call 877.866.4239 or visit nicorgas.com/saveathome.

The Nicor Gas Community Connection Center (C3) helps customers navigate all the above options, as well as basic need resources. Customers can contact the C3 team at nicorgas.com/CCC or receive customized recommendations online by answering a few anonymous questions via the Community Assistance Navigator.

For more information about bill payment assistance programs, visit nicorgas.com/energyassistance.