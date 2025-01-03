On January 1 ,2025 a Berwyn, Illinois man was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Rt. 66 just south of the intersection of 3100 N road near Dwight. At approx. 12:33 p.m. VCOM dispatch was notified of the accident and first responders were sent to the scene at that time. The Illinois State Police and the Livingston County Coroner are investigating the accident. The deceased was Fred W. Goers, age 78 of Berwyn, he was driving a Honda Accord.

Initial reports indicate Goers was traveling south bound on Rt.66 just south of the intersection and struck an Audi A4 in a head on collision causing extensive front end damage to both vehicles. The Audi left the roadway entering the ditch and Goers vehicle came to rest on the roadway. Both the driver and passenger of the Audi were transported by Life flight helicopter , one from the scene and the other from St. James Hospital in Pontiac. The names of the Audi passengers are not being released at that time.

Any questions regarding the accident should be sent to the ISP. ISP Crime Scene also investigated, Livingston County Sheriff Police assisted along with Dwight PD and Dwight EMS/Fire.

Following an autopsy it was determined that Goers died from blunt force injuries sustained in the accident.

