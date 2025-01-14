A Decade of Dedication as Senator Bennett Bids Farewell to the General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD- Senator Tom Bennett’s (R-Gibson City) farewell message after retiring from the Illinois General Assembly.

“As I conclude my time in the Illinois General Assembly, I am filled with gratitude, humility, and an overwhelming sense of pride. Serving in this esteemed body for the past 10 years has been one of the most challenging, amazing, and rewarding experiences of my life. It has truly been the best job I have ever had.”

I extend my deepest thanks to my wife, Kathy, for her unwavering support, my incredible staff for their dedication, and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their partnership. To the people of my district, thank you for trusting me to be your voice. As a dear friend once reminded me, ‘It’s all about the people,’ and that truth has guided me through every decision and vote.

As I step away from the General Assembly, I do so with a heart full of gratitude and pride. Representing my district and serving the people of Illinois has been the honor of a lifetime. I leave confident that this work will continue in the hands of dedicated leaders like my successor, Chris Balkema, who share the commitment to making Illinois a better place for all of us. Thank you for the opportunity to serve alongside you in the Illinois State Senate and the House. It has been a journey I will always cherish. God bless you all.”