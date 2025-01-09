REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library on January 8, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Schultz announced that Stacey Arellano had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT: None

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Schultz reported that current enrollment through today’s date is 528.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that we are currently awaiting bids on lockers and epoxy floors for the Locker Room project which is slated for the summer.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:

The Calendar Committee will be meeting before the end of January and Mr. DeLong will have a recommendation for the 2025-26 calendar at the February Board meeting.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the December 11, 2024 Public Hearing Minutes of the December 11, 2024 Regular Board Meeting Bills Approve Resignation, Abby Taplin, Social Worker Approve FMLA Leave, Marissa Swearengen, May 3—May 30, 2025

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that we now have a traffic regulation agreement with the Village of Dwight and he is asking for approval. This agreement allows DPD to issue tickets when necessary on our property, which is considered private. This is a 10-year agreement.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Trainor, to go into Executive Session at 6:21 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Trainor, seconded by Mallaney, to exit Executive Session at 6:34 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to adjourn the meeting at 6:34 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.