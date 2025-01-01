2025 Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Meeting

Don’t miss the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 80th Annual Meeting! The meeting will be held on January 16, 2025 at the Pontiac Elks Club, 459 Elks Club Rd, Pontiac, starting at 8:00 am with a breakfast buffet.

During the meeting, we will be electing two Soil and Water Conservation District Directors and handing out a Conservation Farm Family and Partner in Conservation Awards.

Tickets for this year’s event are $15 and can be ordered by contacting the Livingston County SWCD office at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or by emailing livingstoncountyswcd@gmail.com. No tickets will be available for sale at the door. Deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, January 8th. We hope to see many of you there!