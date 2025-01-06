2024 Dwight Salvation Army Red Kettle Recap

The Dwight community has once again responded to the call to help people who need financial assistance.

Four churches: St. Patrick’s Catholic, Dwight United Methodist, New Life Assembly of God and St. Peter’s Lutheran have one weekend each to organize volunteers to ring the bell for the Dwight Salvation Army. You are all wonderful.

The Dwight Salvation Army campaign, held the four weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas, raised a little over $12,000. That is awesome.

Thanks go out to everyone that helped ring the bell this year. We also send our thanks to Route 66 Restaurant and Tractor Supply for allowing us the opportunity to use their establishments as locations to place kettles. We also extend our gratitude for allowing counter kettles at Jensen’s BP, Franklin Corner and Circle K gas station.

The money collected this year will be used to help people in 2025. Chris Hansen is the Dwight Salvation Army representative who distributes the assistance to those in need of help. You can contact Chris at 303-638-2490 and schedule a time to meet with her at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Again, a BIG THANK YOU to all who made the Dwight Salvation Army Campaign a success.

“God is good to us – let us serve all in His name”