Whispering Pines Reindeer Ranch & Tree Farm delivers holiday glee

By CELESTE HUTTES

Illinois Farm Bureau Partners

Every morning, Randy and Beth Espe watch reindeer frolic outside their kitchen window as they sip their morning coffee – a delightful daily ritual they have fondly dubbed the “rodeo.”

Santa himself would envy their view.

“When they go out into the pasture, they get giddy because it’s cool, and that’s their playtime,” Randy says of the reindeer. “They run, they jump, they kick, they spin. It’s pretty amazing to see.”

And so, the day begins at Whispering Pines Reindeer Ranch & Tree Farm in Shabbona, where the Espe family’s labor of love grew into a beloved holiday tradition for countless families.

Reining in holiday cheer

What might seem an unlikely retirement gig comes as a slight surprise to those who know Randy well.

“People would bring me abandoned and orphaned animals when I was young,” Randy says. “We raised a lot of raccoons, a pet fox, a little bit of everything. I always dreamed about raising white-tailed deer at some point. But reindeer turned out to be a better choice because they are domesticated. You can snap a halter on them and walk them around on a lead rope – and you can just sit and love on them.”







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

His dream of deer became a reality after Beth retired from Northern Illinois University and Randy wrapped up a 40-year career in the seed business. As they started a second act in life, the couple set aside 18 acres to grow the small Christmas tree operation they began years earlier on the family farm.

As Randy researched ways to promote Christmas trees, he discovered Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul. He visited owner Mark Hardy for some tips and promptly fell in love with reindeer.

“In hindsight, I wish I had listened better to Mark,” Randy says. “He told me to take all the money I was going to spend on Christmas trees and buy another reindeer or two. Reindeer have turned into our major focus, and they are actually less work than the Christmas trees.”

Before buying any reindeer of their own, the Espes joined the Reindeer Owners and Breeders Association (ROBA) and the Reindeer Farmers Association (RFA) to learn how to responsibly breed and care for reindeer. By 2018, they felt ready to welcome their first four reindeer from Alaska. Today, their herd numbers more than a dozen.

Arctic adaptability

A close but more laid-back cousin to the caribou, reindeer represent a distinct subspecies and longtime friends to humans.

“The Laplanders domesticated reindeer thousands of years ago,” says Randy, referring to the Sami people of the northern regions of Scandinavia. “Reindeer are to the Laplanders what the buffalo was to the American Indian.”

Far from their native lands in the Arctic and mountainous regions of eastern Europe, Siberia and Scandinavia, reindeer living in Illinois require special care. According to Randy, ticks and heat present the biggest challenges.

Reindeer delight in frigid winter weather. During warmer months, the reindeer typically stay in the barn throughout the day, emerging at dawn and dusk to graze in cooler temperatures.

Those amazing antlers – grown by both males and females – also present a serious safety hazard for reindeer. Sprawling like a tree canopy, the antlers can easily become wedged in a fence or gate.

“Reindeer antlers go in all different directions,” Randy says. “It’s one of the bigger challenges of working with them. We’ve done everything we can to make our fencing safer and try to eliminate places they can get caught.”







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

Randy notes the steep learning curve involved with raising a nonnative animal and the importance of joining organizations like RFA and ROBA to learn from others’ experiences.

“A lot of products you might typically use for farm animals are not labeled for reindeer,” Randy says. “We medicate them like sheep, feed them like a cow because they’re ruminant, and treat their hair and skin like a horse because they’re sensitive.”

Magical moments

The Espes have also learned reindeer have a magic all their own. With their friendly natures and impressive appearance, the Espes’ reindeer often outshine Santa at the many holiday events they attend.

“The reindeer always create a lot of excitement,” Randy says. “Kids just get giddy, and their eyes light up. It’s heartwarming to see how much happiness they bring.”

Every Thanksgiving weekend, the Espes open their ranch to the public for a holiday experience, complete with Santa, reindeer and countless Christmas trees. Eight varieties of evergreen trees grow at Whispering Pines Reindeer Ranch & Tree Farm, and 2024 marks the first year you can cut your own.

You will also find the Espe family and their reindeer at holiday festivals, Christmas parades and tree-lighting ceremonies across northern and central Illinois throughout the holiday season. To further delight young visitors, Randy and Beth’s three daughters dress up as elves.

Beth recalls a young boy named Fritz who was only mildly excited to see Santa and his reindeer. He told Beth he was really there to see the elf, Ginger Bells, because he follows her on TikTok and thought she was “awesome.”

“Ginger Bells is my daughter, Allie, and she’s very into her role,” Beth says. “Seeing those smiles and hearing those laughs and giggles – it’s the best thing ever.”

From watching their reindeer prance in the pasture to seeing faces light up at the sight of them, the Espes are living their dream.

“Reindeer are such playful and magnificent animals. When they run and jump in the pasture, it looks like they’re learning to fly,” Randy says. “We are blessed to get to see that every day. Reindeer have become part of who we are. And the way they make people feel is magical.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit ILFBpartners.com.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.