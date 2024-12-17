MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – – A total of 1,083 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List. The total includes 112 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus. MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – – A total of 1,083 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List. The total includes 112 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.

To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).

Students earning Dean’s List honors are listed by Illinois counties, cities and towns; as well as other states/towns and other nations.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Blackstone (61313)

Eden E Beier (Senior)

Long Point (61333)

Mia H Antolik (Senior)

Odell (60460)

Brianna M Hilleary (Freshman)

Pontiac (61764)

Joseph A Lopiccalo (Freshman)

LA SALLE COUNTY

Marseilles (61341)

Clairice L Degraaf (Senior)

Rebecca Henry (Senior)

Mendota (61342)

Elizabeth J Bresley (Senior)

Ottawa (61350)

Isabella M Barrientos (Senior)

Emma K Gerkitz (Senior)

Natalie L Gibson (Senior)

Patricia Elaine Klein (Junior)

Seneca (61360)

Levi J Maierhofer (Senior)

GRUNDY COUNTY Coal City (60416) Stephen J Druse (Senior) Minooka (60447) Matthew D Brandt (Sophomore) Allison Elizabeth Ondreja (Junior) Sebastian Vazquez (Senior) Morris (60450) Evalyn R Mateski (Senior)