MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – – A total of 1,083 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List. The total includes 112 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Students earning Dean’s List honors are listed by Illinois counties, cities and towns; as well as other states/towns and other nations.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
Blackstone (61313)
Eden E Beier (Senior)
Long Point (61333)
Mia H Antolik (Senior)
Odell (60460)
Brianna M Hilleary (Freshman)
Pontiac (61764)
Joseph A Lopiccalo (Freshman)
LA SALLE COUNTY
Marseilles (61341)
Clairice L Degraaf (Senior)
Rebecca Henry (Senior)
Mendota (61342)
Elizabeth J Bresley (Senior)
Ottawa (61350)
Isabella M Barrientos (Senior)
Emma K Gerkitz (Senior)
Natalie L Gibson (Senior)
Patricia Elaine Klein (Junior)
Seneca (61360)
Levi J Maierhofer (Senior)
GRUNDY COUNTY
Coal City (60416)
Stephen J Druse (Senior)
Minooka (60447)
Matthew D Brandt (Sophomore)
Allison Elizabeth Ondreja (Junior)
Sebastian Vazquez (Senior)
Morris (60450)
Evalyn R Mateski (Senior)