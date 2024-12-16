The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J Truth in Taxation Hearing, December 18, 2024 at 6:45 pm School Board Room, Kempton, IL
Agenda
- Call to order
- Roll Call
- Public Comments
- Truth in Taxation Presentation
- AdjournmentThe Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J Regular Board Meeting of December 18, 2024 at 7:00 pm School Board Room, Kempton, IL
Agenda
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Public Comments
- Approve candidate to fill board vacancy
- Administer Oath of Office to Appointed Board Member
- Presentations/Student Recognition –
- HS Cross Country Team Resolution
- UE/JH Summative Designation
- High School Principal Report
- Upper Elementary/Junior High Principal Report
- Lower Elementary Principal Report
- Superintendent Report
- Consent Agenda
- Approve the minutes of the November 20, 2024 Regular and Closed Session Board Meeting
- Treasurers Report dated November 30, 2024
- Accounts Payable dated November 30, 2024
-
- Approve contract with Heritage FS for 12 month gasoline bid
- Approve enrollment in the 2025/2026 Diesel Fuel Risk Manager Consortium with Heritage FS.
- Approve 2024-25 Risk Management Plan
- Correspondence
- Committee Meetings
- Old Business
a. Reports from the IASB conference
- New Business
- Approve 2024 Tax Levy
- Approve 2nd reading of Press Policy Updates Issue 116 and officially adopt as policy
- Accept FY 2024 Annual Financial Report
- Closed Session
a. Appointment, employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees;
b. Special education program or matters relating to individual students:
14. Possible action on Closed Session Items
a. Employment Actions
15. Adjournment
Next Regular Board Meeting January 15, 2025