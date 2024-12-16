The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J Truth in Taxation Hearing, December 18, 2024 at 6:45 pm School Board Room, Kempton, IL

Agenda

  1. Call to order
  2. Roll Call
  3. Public Comments
  4. Truth in Taxation Presentation
  5. AdjournmentThe Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J Regular Board Meeting of December 18, 2024 at 7:00 pm School Board Room, Kempton, IL
    Agenda
  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Roll Call
  4. Public Comments
  5. Approve candidate to fill board vacancy
  6. Administer Oath of Office to Appointed Board Member
  7. Presentations/Student Recognition –
    1. HS Cross Country Team Resolution
    2. UE/JH Summative Designation
    3. High School Principal Report
    4. Upper Elementary/Junior High Principal Report
    5. Lower Elementary Principal Report
    6. Superintendent Report
  8. Consent Agenda
    1. Approve the minutes of the November 20, 2024 Regular and Closed Session Board Meeting
    2. Treasurers Report dated November 30, 2024
    3. Accounts Payable dated November 30, 2024
    1. Approve contract with Heritage FS for 12 month gasoline bid
    2. Approve enrollment in the 2025/2026 Diesel Fuel Risk Manager Consortium with Heritage FS.
    3. Approve 2024-25 Risk Management Plan
  1. Correspondence
  2. Committee Meetings
  3. Old Business

a. Reports from the IASB conference

  1. New Business
    1. Approve 2024 Tax Levy
    2. Approve 2nd reading of Press Policy Updates Issue 116 and officially adopt as policy
    3. Accept FY 2024 Annual Financial Report
  2. Closed Session

a. Appointment, employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees;
b. Special education program or matters relating to individual students:

14. Possible action on Closed Session Items

a. Employment Actions

15. Adjournment

Next Regular Board Meeting January 15, 2025

Share: