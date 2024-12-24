Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly has announced the death of Trooper Clay M. Carns.

Around 9:42 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024, Trooper Carns was outside of his squad car removing debris from a lane on southbound I-55 north of Blodgett Road near Channahon when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Trooper Carns was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, where at approximate 10:45 p.m., he succumbed to his injuries. The crash is still under investigation and additional information is not available at this time.

“This is a sad day for the Illinois State Police as we mourn the death of Trooper Clay M. Carns who was killed while serving the people of Illinois and working to keep our roadways safe,” said ISP Director Kelly. “Please keep Trooper Carns, his family, loved ones, and his ISP family in your thoughts, prayers, and hearts during this most difficult time.”

Trooper Carns was 35 years old and served 11 years as an officer with ISP. He was assigned to Troop 3. He is survived by his wife Meghan, children Gray and Ally, and parents Patty and Danny Carns.