Sixteen-year-old Chicago Juvenile Charged with Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

On Wednesday, 11/27/24, at around 9:56 p.m., Grundy County deputies were alerted to a ISPERN (Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network) broadcast of a vehicle wanted for Fleeing/Eluding an Illinois State Police Trooper on I-80 from the 80-mile marker. The suspect vehicle was a silver in color Kia Optima with Iowa registration that had a broken out rear window. The vehicle had been entered as stolen out of Cedar Rapids, IA earlier in the day.

Grundy County deputies, along with Morris Police, set up on I-80 near the 112-mile marker in an attempt to locate the vehicle. At about 10:17 p.m., a Grundy County deputy located the vehicle as it traveled East on I-80 and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated.

A Grundy County deputy was positioned on I-80 at the 116-mile marker and successfully deployed tire deflation devices, flattening the two front tires on the suspect vehicle. Deputies and Morris Police continued following the vehicle East on I-80 where it exited at Ridge Road in Minooka. The suspect vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Ridge Road and Mondamin Street. A felony stop was conducted and the driver, and sole occupant, was taken into custody without incident.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old male from the 7700-block of Cornell Avenue in Chicago. The juvenile was later released to his mother. He will be charged by the Grundy County Juvenile Probation Department with Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. He was also cited for traffic offenses by Illinois State Police Troop 2.

Grundy County deputies were also made aware that the juvenile currently has three (3) open cases through DuPage County for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle/Criminal Damage to Property.

Grundy County deputies were assisted by the Morris Police Department, Minooka Police Department, and the Illinois State Police.