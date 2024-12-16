PUBLIC HEARING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On December 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

This Public Hearing is being held on the 2024 Tax Levy and Extension request.

Mr. DeLong once again reviewed his proposal for the 2024 Tax Levy and Extension. This request will exceed 5% over last year’s request due to the sharp expected increase in Livingston County’s EAV. There were no comments from the Public or the Board members.