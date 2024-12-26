The Prairie Singers will present a post-Christmas concert January 5, 2025, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ransom at 2 pm. Organ works, choral selections of the season by the Singers, and congregational hymns will conclude the Singers Christmas concert series.

The concert will close the Christmas season and be in commemoration of 100 years plus of worship at the St Patrick’s Church, Ransom. The church will be closing later in the month.

The church is adorned with beautiful stain glass windows telling the life of Christ from birth to the resurrection. The A. G. Flegemaker tracker organ, which is over 125 years old will be highlighted with special keyboard selections by George McComb.

A free will offering will be taken at the close of the concert.

For more information call George McComb at 815 287 9806.