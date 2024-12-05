Operation SOS will be walking in the Christmas Parade on Sat, Dec 7 and collecting items for the troops. Family members and community supporters are welcome to join them, right behind the Color Guard. If you aren’t walking, please consider bringing something from the list below to put in their bags as they walk past.
- Power bars
- Granola bars
- Fruit snacks
- Small bags of nuts/trail mix
- Rice Krispie Treats
- Candy canes
- Slim Jims
- Beef jerky
- Hot chocolate packets
- Drink mix packets for water bottles