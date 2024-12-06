Marlys A. Kugler, 84, of Cullom, IL died Wednesday December 4, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. at her residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom, Il on Friday December 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lloyd Evans officiating. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date in West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom, Il. Memorials in Marlys’s name may be made to Cullom Library. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom is handling the arrangements.

Marlys was born on November 7, 1940 in Fairbury, IL a daughter of Clifford and Eva (Martin) Flessner. Survivors include: one grandson: Jason Adams of Cullom, IL; two great grandchildren: Logan Adams of Cullom, IL and Jayce Adams of Forrest, IL; one brother: David (Nancy) Flessner of Cullom, IL. Marlys was preceded in death by one son: Brain Adams; one grandson: Andrew Adams and one brother: Terry Flessner.

Marlys was educated in Cullom schools and had been employed by Blue Cross/Blue Shield and then later at Pontiac Walmart. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom, IL and the Cullom Historical Society.

