Joel was born on January 1, 1980 in Morris, Illinois. He grew up in Dwight, Illinois and attended Dwight Elementary School and Dwight Township High School, graduating in 1998. Joel was a hard worker and was employed by Grainger for several years and most recently at the Aldi Distribution Center in Dwight.

Joel was cherished by his family. He was known for his kind, loving, caring and humorous personality and his love for gaming, spending quality time with his niece and nephews, and his cats, Buddy and Princess.

“You never said I’m leaving, you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God took you home.” Author Unknown.

Joel is survived by parents: Karen and Bill Kiep, and Ginette Leenerman; sisters: Melissa Horrie, Jessica Bzdusek, and Tracy Kiep; nephews: James and Vinnie Boyd, and Gavin Kiep; niece, Ruby Bzdusek, aunts and uncles: Larry (Vicki) Seitz, Rita Webb, and Tom Kiep; and cousins: Jon and Paul Webb, Kirsten Rhinhart, and Kaley Seitz.

Joel was greeted in Heaven by his father, David Leenerman, grandparents: Floyd and Mary Leenerman, and Elmer and Hilda Seitz; nephew, Paul Boyd, uncle, Ronald Webb, and cousin, Mark Webb.

Cremation rites are being accorded, and a Celebration of Life to honor Joel will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made as gifts in Joel’s memory to the family to offset final expenses. A campaign has been established on his memorial page found at www.reevesfuneral.com

