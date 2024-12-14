Janice L. “Jan” Clavey passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Mazon, Illinois, on December 10, 2024, at the age of 72, just 2 days shy of her 73rd birthday. She was born on December 12, 1951, in Morris, Illinois.

Jan’s journey began as the beloved daughter of Homer and Geraldine (Lund) Carr and grew up alongside her caring brothers David (Loretta) Carr, Jay (Denise) Carr, Jeff (Kim) Carr, and Brian (Tina) Carr.

Jan married her devoted husband Ron, with whom she shared a lifetime of cherished memories. Together, they raised a family that would be the center of Jan’s universe. She is remembered lovingly by her daughter Kristen (Harold) Webster and her grandchildren Cole Walker and Hannah (David) McDonough, along with great-grandchildren David Kayde and Parker Michelle. Jan’s legacy continues through her late daughter Sarah Clavey’s family, including granddaughter Emily Louise and great-granddaughter Lilah Louise, as well as grandsons Nate and Austen Clavey. Her daughter Erin (Michael) Gruenholz and grandson Jacob Gruenholz, as well as her son Robert (Sofia-Lynn) Clavey, grandson Rylee Cole, and soon-to-be-born granddaughter Skylar Mae, also survive her. Jan’s love knew no bounds, and it extended to her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, her beloved dogs Maddie and Kelly, and a circle of dear friends including Lynn, Debbie, Renee, Michelle, and her special niece Heather Sohan.

Jan’s commitment to community service was evident through her 25 years of volunteer work with the Mazon Fire Department and as an original member of the Mazon First Responders. Her leadership and dedication shone brightly as a founding member of the Mazon American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, where she took immense pride in supporting veterans. Jan’s professional life was equally dedicated to service, as she worked until retirement at the Grundy County Sheriff Department in administration, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and compassion.

Raising three of her grandchildren as her own, Jan’s nurturing spirit was also evident in her role as a Girl Scout leader, where she guided and inspired young women to become confident and caring members of society.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Geraldine Carr; her grandparents; and her beloved daughter, Sarah J. Clavey. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by the many lives she touched.

Memorials may be made in Jan’s name to either Lightways Hopsice in Joliet or the MVK Ambulance.

A memorial gathering for Jan will be held on Sunday, December 22,2024 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the American Legion in Mazon. A celebration of Jan’s life will follow at 3:00 pm , officiated by Pastor Tyler Carrell. Cremation rites have been accorded.

An online guestbook can be found at www.ucdaviscallahan.com where memories and photographs can be shared. Arrangements have been entrusted to U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W Washington Street, Morris, IL.