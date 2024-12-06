Gary DeLong (Weazl), 77, of rural Dwight passed away peacefully at home December 2, 2024, following a yearlong battle with lung cancer, thought to be a result of exposure to Agent Orange while serving with the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam.

Gary was born to Robert and Elaine (Dougherty) DeLong in 1947. Educated in Dwight schools, he enlisted in the USMC in 1968. His first child was born to his first wife, Judy Gordon, while he was in Vietnam.

Gary worked various jobs upon returning home from service but most of his career was spent as a welder at Caterpillar in Joliet. A second marriage, to Regina (Sipes) Danforth, brought two more children. He later married a widow, Beverly (Lucus) Minor. They had over 40 happy years together. Retiring young, he spent several years helping his father-in-law farm.

Gary loved riding motorcycles. He and Bev took several cross country camping trips on their bikes. When grandchildren came along he truly loved being a grandpa. Later he took up gardening, deer hunting, and converted a van into a camper for more camping all over the U.S. Gary was always building or making something and took pride in the house they built together and many other projects.

He was predeceased by his parents, a son Jason, a sister Cassandra Truckenbrod, father-in-law Burl Lucus, 3 brothers-in-law, Tom Truckenbrod, Tom Baumann, and Roger Lucus, 3 nephews and 1 niece.

He is survived by his wife Beverly, 2 children, Rob (wife Kate) Thompson of Natick, MA and Kelley of Waukegan, 2 grandchildren, Dustin Ralls and Skylar DeLong, 3 great grandchildren, Skye, Raelynn, and Jayce. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Judy (Steve) Russell of Tulsa OK, and Sharon Baumann of Jacksonville, FL, 2 brothers, Randy (Cindy) DeLong and Poke (Sue) DeLong of Dwight, in-laws Sheryl (Lyle) Landstrom of Heyworth and Charles (Jan) Lucus of New Bloomfield, MO and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

An Irish bon voyage will be held at the VFW in Dwight on December 19 from 12-3, military rights at noon followed by food and fellowship. Memorials may be sent to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or your favorite veterans’ organization.

Semper Fi. We’ll miss your quirky humor, “Weazlese”, and surprising insight.

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sunshine warm your face,

the rains fall soft upon your field,

and until we meet again,

may God hold you in the palm if his hand.