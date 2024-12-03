Dec 2

The MVK 8th grade basketball team won 42-34 at Odell Monday night. Lorenzo Isham scored a career high 29 points, and Liam Baudino scored 6.

Odell won the 7th grade game 19-15. Olin Field scored 7 points for MVK.

Nov 19

MVK’s 7th grade boys basketball team defeated Reed-Custer 27-17 in Braidwood on Tuesday. Olin Field scored a game high 15 points for MVK, and Liam Baudino and Braydon Countryman each scored 6.

Reed-Custer won the 8th grade game 40-21. Noah Grant scored 9 points for MVK. Axel Diaz-Garcia scored 12 for Reed-Custer.

Nov 18

The MVK 7th grade basketball team improved their record to 3-1 with a 28-18 win over Milton Pope on Monday. Olin Field scored 9, and Own Pfeifer scored 8 for MVK. Creighton Chapman and Damon Witte each scored 5 for Milton Pope.

Milton Pope won the 8th grade game 35-25. Lorenzo Isham scored 15 for MVK.

Nov 13

The MVK 7th grade basketball team won 30-16 in Marseilles Wednesday night. Olin Field and Wade Johnson each scored 9 points.

Marseilles won the 8th grade game 25-21. Lorenzo Isham scored 10, and Noah Grant scored 8 for MVK.

The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team opened their season with a 13-12 victory Wednesday evening at Saunemin. Saunemin won the 8th grade game 33-24. Lorenzo Isham scored 17 points for MVK.