Dec 2
The MVK 8th grade basketball team won 42-34 at Odell Monday night. Lorenzo Isham scored a career high 29 points, and Liam Baudino scored 6.
Nov 19
MVK’s 7th grade boys basketball team defeated Reed-Custer 27-17 in Braidwood on Tuesday. Olin Field scored a game high 15 points for MVK, and Liam Baudino and Braydon Countryman each scored 6.
Nov 18
The MVK 7th grade basketball team improved their record to 3-1 with a 28-18 win over Milton Pope on Monday. Olin Field scored 9, and Own Pfeifer scored 8 for MVK. Creighton Chapman and Damon Witte each scored 5 for Milton Pope.
Nov 13
The MVK 7th grade basketball team won 30-16 in Marseilles Wednesday night. Olin Field and Wade Johnson each scored 9 points.
The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team opened their season with a 13-12 victory Wednesday evening at Saunemin.