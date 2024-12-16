Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Morris Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian that claimed the life of 70-year-old Morris women. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 pm Sunday evening 12/15/2024.

Preliminary investigation indicates Deborah Floyd was crossing Division Steet south of Waverly when she was struck by a southbound motorist. Floyd was transported to Morris ER where she died of her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office and the Morris Police Department.