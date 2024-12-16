Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Morris Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian that claimed the life of 70-year-old Morris women.  The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 pm Sunday evening 12/15/2024.

Preliminary investigation indicates Deborah Floyd was crossing Division Steet south of Waverly when she was struck by a southbound motorist.  Floyd was transported to Morris ER where she died of her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office and the Morris Police Department.

 

Share: