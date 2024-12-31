Morris Hospital Cardiologist Speaks at Free YMCA Program

December 31, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital Cardiologist Dr. Mary Menz is teaming up with Morris Hospital YMCA Health & Wellness Director Ro Petersen to present a free community program, “The Importance of a Healthy Heart and Exercise,” on Monday, January 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris. The program is open to the community and does not require YMCA membership to participate.

During the free program, participants will learn about the risks of heart disease and preventative measures for leading a healthy heart lifestyle, as well as the differences between men’s and women’s heart disease symptoms. Participants will also learn ways to stick to a regular fitness routine by overcoming obstacles.

Dr. Menz is part of Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists, a cardiology practice that includes six cardiologists and a cardiology nurse practitioner with office locations in Channahon, Dwight, Morris and Ottawa. Dr. Menz has office hours at the new Morris Hospital YMCA.

To register, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events.