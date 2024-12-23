The suspect, who had a prior relationship with the caller, had left the scene before police arrival. The suspect, later identified as 35 year old Jerrell Blake of the 100 block of E. Jefferson Street, was located at 12:34 AM in the 200 block of W. Washington Street. He was detained and transported to the Morris Police Department.

Be aware, the investigation will continue throughout the day and you may see Detectives/Officers searching the area between the 600 block of Armstrong and the 200 block of W. Washington in order to be thorough and locate further possible evidence/surveillance video. The suspect’s exact direction of travel is not known, but if you have a residence or business in that search area, please check your surveillance video (between 11:50 pm and 12:45 am this morning). If you locate any evidence you believe suspicious, please do not touch it, but immediately call us at 815-942-2131 x 8.