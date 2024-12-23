MORRIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
***FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE***
On 12-23-24 at 12:01 AM, the Morris Police Department was called to a residence in the 600 block of Armstrong Street. The female 911 caller advised a male subject had just shot her friend. Officers arrived and located a 25 year old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Morris Hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.
The suspect, who had a prior relationship with the caller, had left the scene before police arrival. The suspect, later identified as 35 year old Jerrell Blake of the 100 block of E. Jefferson Street, was located at 12:34 AM in the 200 block of W. Washington Street. He was detained and transported to the Morris Police Department.
After an investigation by Morris Detectives, The Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office approved First Degree Murder charges against Blake and he was transferred to the Grundy County Jail.
Be aware, the investigation will continue throughout the day and you may see Detectives/Officers searching the area between the 600 block of Armstrong and the 200 block of W. Washington in order to be thorough and locate further possible evidence/surveillance video. The suspect’s exact direction of travel is not known, but if you have a residence or business in that search area, please check your surveillance video (between 11:50 pm and 12:45 am this morning). If you locate any evidence you believe suspicious, please do not touch it, but immediately call us at 815-942-2131 x 8.
The Morris Fire Protection and Ambulance District, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and Grundy County State’s Attorney assisted. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office will also be investigating and release further information when available.
Source: Facebook