The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting nominations for the office of Director. Beginning on December 4, 2024, nominations will be taken for the two year term of the office of Director of the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District. Nominations will be accepted at the District’s Office at 1510 W. Reynolds St. Pontiac, IL 61764 during our normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nominees must be of legal voting age and who own or resides within the boundaries of the District. Nomineesmustalsoprovideproofofresidencyorownershipoflandlocatedwithininthe boundaries of the District. Interested persons must respond by 4:30 p.m. on January 4, 2025.