School Based Health Center Closure

Livingston County Health Department

Livingston County, IL – The Livingston County Health Department (L.C.H.D.) announces the closure of the School Based Health Center, located at Pontiac Township High School, effective Friday, December 20, 2024. The Livingston County Health Department is exploring new opportunities to expand these services to all school districts across Livingston County. Should any Pontiac Township High School student who received School Based Health Center services need access to their medical records, they can contact the Livingston County Health Department at 815-844-7174.