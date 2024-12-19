Date: Dec. 19, 2024
The following students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the Fall 2024 term.
To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.
Buckingham: Delaney Rogers.
Cabery: Cole Bruner.
Cullom: Jordyn Deany.
Gardner: Mark Goodwin.
Herscher: Lacy Grigas, Shreena Patel and Brock Wenzelman.
Piper City: Emma Creek, Jason Dexter and Cheyenne Sifrit.
Union Hill: Amy Grady.
The following students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Fall 2024 term.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more credit hours.
Bonfield: Elizabeth Bysor and Tyler Hopkins.
Buckingham: Ashlyn Cummins.
Cullom: Brandon Evans.
Dwight: Megan Ochoa.
Essex: Krystina Morman and Raechel Steffes.
Herscher: Kennedi Huston, Riya Patel, Brooke Siedentop and Justin Wagner.
Piper City: Akeishia Odette and Allison Schuette.
Wilmington: Alyssa Johnston.