Date: Dec. 19, 2024

The following students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the Fall 2024 term.

To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.

Buckingham: Delaney Rogers.

Cabery: Cole Bruner.

Cullom: Jordyn Deany.

Gardner: Mark Goodwin.

Herscher: Lacy Grigas, Shreena Patel and Brock Wenzelman.

Piper City: Emma Creek, Jason Dexter and Cheyenne Sifrit.

Union Hill: Amy Grady.

The following students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Fall 2024 term.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more credit hours.

Bonfield: Elizabeth Bysor and Tyler Hopkins.

Buckingham: Ashlyn Cummins.

Cullom: Brandon Evans.

Dwight: Megan Ochoa.

Essex: Krystina Morman and Raechel Steffes.

Herscher: Kennedi Huston, Riya Patel, Brooke Siedentop and Justin Wagner.

Piper City: Akeishia Odette and Allison Schuette.

Wilmington: Alyssa Johnston.